Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Asgard2208's avatar
Asgard2208
2dEdited

God Bless you too, Frank. And all good God-fearing men and women out there.

What a sad state of affairs you described. It saddens me to see what has become of the west, destroyed from within. I'm in the autumn of life and managed to enjoy what was better, even if it now feels like ancient memories of a place long gone. I feel sad for my children and grandchildren that they inherit a mess I never wanted to bequeath them.

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Christy Moorish's avatar
Christy Moorish
2dEdited

This is a fantastic piece of travel writing, Frank. Up there with the greatest. The rat ‘fent fold’ - wow

‘…hectored on to the street by a circumferential African American woman got up like a security guard …’😂😂😂👌😂😂😂😂

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