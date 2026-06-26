Rock, paper, scissors

We are in a war for our entire way of life, and it is fought in the hearts and minds of our people to capture them for the enemy. In order not to become a casualty, it is essential you first recognise that you are in this fight whether you like it or not.

Secondly if you are in a fight you must know how to win.

If you prefer civilisation to madness, the national interest to international interests and God to Satan, it is helpful to know how the enemy operates.

The power of the way we are ruled is the capture of the minds of the public.

This is the aim of the political technique of the 20th century.

One of its most effective tactics is the promotion of victimhood as a means of securing personal and group advantage.

No meme ever stole my bike.

This post is about how that works, how to recognise one of its main techniques, and how to help others recover from the negative symptoms of this psychological bioweapon.

Recognising and rejecting DARVO is essential to the detransitioning of our people, our politics, and our society.

DARVO - DENY ATTACK, REVERSE VICTIM AND OFFENDER

There are many aspects to the toxic solvent of victim culture.

Here I will discuss DARVO, because once you understand how this works, the rest of this pernicious deception is exposed.

DARVO is an acronymn. It means

Deny Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.

Here I will explain why understanding this method of psychological warfare is vital to the recovery of your own independence of mind, your sanity, and the restoration of a common sense of the Common Good to our political economy.

WHY PEAK VICTIMHOOD IS SO POWERFUL

The international liberal system is designed to dissolve our nations and all peoples into a globally standardised world. The creation, sponsorship and political protection of factions of grievance melts our nations down.

I wrote a two part series on the grievance industry. You can read part one here:

The effect at scale is to mobilise masses of people into a sort of declaration of war on our civilisational norms. These factions are often antagonistic to one another, but collectively they destroy all social bonds and the basis of consensus reality, making entire nations incapable of agreeing within themselves.

This form of State-sanctioned social revolution results in a competition for the status of Peak Victim.

The collective lesson learned by the broadcast of the actions of these factions is that securing Peak Victimhood confers political and professional privilege, power and preferment.

Competition for Peak Victim replaces reason with hysteria, facts with propaganda and the truth with lies - in a design for life in which the most lurid of persecution fantasies are infused with the power to transfigure our sense of reality.

This is an example of moral inversion. I explained why this concept is important to understand how we are ruled by mass hysteria here:

Examples of Peak Victimhood

Israel and its lobby Trans “women” Race

And so on.

When you understand that all these grievance groups are constantly competing for the momentary and supreme privilege of Peak Victim, you will better understand what is meant by the various voodoo curses thrown at you to shame you into submission to their claims.

Here is part two of my series on the grievance industry:

NARRATIVES OF DARVO

The reason people around the world dislike Israel and its lobby is not due to an irrational hatred of a particular group.

The reason many women and men view the trans cult with revulsion is again due to the reality of this industry of human vandalism and not the product of a bigoted prejudice.

The reason for the demands for the reversal of mass migration is not the result of baseless hatred but the evidence of their now routine rape and murder of our men, women and children.

With racial crime statistics and the horrendous reality of the pathogenic male homosexualist lifestyle it is knowledge and not ignorance which produces a consensus of rejection of the Diversity Delusion.

In every case of so-called irrational hatred it is a matter of fact, not opinion, which shapes negative views of the actions of these groups at scale.

When the facts speak for themselves a subversive tactic is required to discredit them, and anyone who dares to defend the truth.

This demonises the normal and normalises the demonic effects of these sponsored demolition crews.

The tactic deployed to do this is the presentation of the offender as victim, and the reframing of the victims, which include you and me, as the only problem to be solved.

All the factions of grievance are sponsored by the political economy of John Lanyard Keynes. It’s a business of mass production often funded by our taxes.

TOXIC EFFECTS OF DARVO

The demonisation and criminalisation of people who have sane and normal objections to being routinely victimised has several toxic effects.

One is to label the truth as a liability carrying serious risks. Another is to normalise the permission of often criminal behaviour, providing an excuse for socially and morally destructive displays recast as rights-defending rebellion.

A further is to sublimate the outrage people feel at the universal injustice of the political economy which rules us, and is in fact degrading us all into a disposable product according to its own values and standards.

Finally, the use of DARVO labels everyone perceived to be a member of a grievance group as equally guilty of the reversal of victim and offender. This makes all members of the group equally culpable, as recognition grows that this is a technique used to designate normal and natural instincts against despicable actions as a sort of mental illness.

In time, DARVO groups therefore become extremely polarising, as by their existence they compel each individual to pick a side - theirs or that of the enemy, which is everyone outside their group.

The recruitment of “allies” whether paid, blackmailed or pressured magnifies the polarising power of these industries of discord.

If we do not recognise and reject the destructive designs of the DARVO mobs we will be consumed in a melting pot of mutual resentment which no amount of reasoned argument can ever cool down.

So many casualties. Help the sick, heal the wounded where you can.

MASS DETRANSITION

The DARVO industry is one example of how the hearts and minds of people in the “free world” are mobilised into hysterical demands to destroy our civilisation.

I often advise you to consider those messaged into derangement by its sponsors as casualties of a war to define the terms and conditions of our inner and outer lives.

If you understand how this is achieved it is akin to understanding how a disease is transmitted. DARVO and the wider grievance industry is best understood as a sort of biowarfare in which we are turned into weapons against one another.

It is an example of the power of social contagion, which is the transmission of a diseased vector by means of communication. This is the reason for speech laws, censorship, censure and propaganda, because the saturation of the public mind with consistently managed messaging is essential to secure the optimal conditions for real life virality.

We are all to some degree infected by these weapons of mass psychological warfare. We have been transitioned into a pseudo-reality whose spell can and must be broken for the restoration of the dignity of our lives.

We who are recovering are faced with the task of leading a mass detransition of our friends present and future, so that we may once again be a people with a higher purpose than personal advantage at any social cost.

Detransitioning: the right way to go.

DETRANSITIONING FROM DARVO

Tell your friends and enemies about DARVO. Warn them that this trick is being played on us all, to replace reason with zelotic fury, making just and humane solutions to the crisis we inhabit not only impossible, but unthinkable.

DARVO produces a disgust for evidence in the infected. It makes hostility to the facts a virtue, and fuses the emotional and spiritual purpose of its subjects to the objectives of the ruling elite. This technique is deeply evil, as it places in the mark a missionary zeal to pursue and defend destructive actions without limit.

Remember that a practical definition of evil is a principle which destroys - whether at the level of the State or that of the Self.

What we desperately need is a recognition of the basic facts of reality on which to build a future politics and economics which promotes human flourishing.

We cannot have a political economy of the Common Good if we have nothing in common.

The function of the DARVO factions is to make a life worth living unimaginable. Their presence makes an absence of the real victims of every crime committed by policy against us all, for our entire lives. DARVO is a corrupt cop living rent free in your head which prosecutes your instinct against evil.

We cannot do better than this obscene regime if we cannot permit ourselves to perceive basic facts about reality. If our best instincts are silenced by ourselves, our collective victimisation will be so complete as to become the only norm we ever knew.

This leads to a world of internalised algorithms, censoring us into subjection with no power to object.

The counter-revolution must begin within ourselves, as home is where the heart is, and its recapture with our minds is now a matter of life or death.

It is evil by design. We do not have to live like this.

I will offer some more practical tactics to survive and recover from this war on our civilisation in future.

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As you can see, this post is the result of years of work.

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I hope you all have a jolly good weekend - and a blessed Sunday.