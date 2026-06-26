Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Th.J.M.
18h

Again, thank you for your work Frank.

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Bianca's avatar
Bianca
17h

Hi Frank,

Thank you for your insightful post. I know that DARVO is typically associated with narcissistic personality disorder in individuals. Do you have any writings, or do you intend to write about, the spread of malignant narcissism and how that relates to the spread of the liberal world order? The micro vs macro versions I suppose you could say? I know that Ann Barnhardt has written about it/commented on it some.

Thanks!

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