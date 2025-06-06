A god from the machine?

This post is intended to answer your questions about what AI is and what may be ahead for all of us in the near future. Something is coming over the horizon. This is my attempt to show you what that might be.

CHOOSE YOUR OWN MISADVENTURE?

With even JD Vance reading Ai 2027, which ends with a “choose your own adventure” choice between human extinction and digital “utopia” - now is a good time to ask whether superintelligent machine intelligence will indeed kill us all.

Even Palantir’s Peter Thiel has warned AI may be the Antichrist. A religion was already invented in 2017 to worship it - and there are already arguments for AI rights. If AI is the Antichrist, then cybersatan is not short of little helpers.

But what happens if AI does not kill us all - as many of the leading experts fear it might?

AI 2027 Summary of outcomes. Red - arms race. Green - Slowdown.

Today Alex Macris of

explains to me - an AI idiot - what this all means.

He explains what “AI” is, how it works and why many of the leading developers are warning of an “apocalypse” which could destroy humanity in three to five years.

I tried to get up to speed in order to ask him the most important questions. I made one big mistake.

During the interview I told

that the leading machine intelligence academic at Cambridge

, and that his work had “

” it could not become “intelligent” due to limitations in technology.

Cambridge AI professor has the last laugh.

He appeared to rubbish Yudkowsky’s forthcoming book, which is called this.

Well, when I looked again it turned out he was joking. What is worse, Sean O’Hegarty says it is morally wrong to place human based restrictions on machine intelligence.

Trans rights are transhuman rights, bigot.

Like Nick Bostrom, he argues for trans-human rights. For machines. Not yours.

Bear this in mind as you - and I - discover what AI is now, what many say it will become, and how it will likely change the world.

The experts who are preparing us for the AI future are trans-sane liberals who believe we have no right to limit it to our human values.

All 27 AI models in the west are left-liberal from Tracking AI

I hope this will answer any questions you may have over the AI revolution - and the revolutionaries behind it. The video timestamps are reproduced below for a quick summary of everything it covers.

What is “AI” Now?

01:00 Is AI all hype? (Metaphysics is relevant again)

01:30 AI and consciousness – how does it “think”?

04:00 What is a Large Language Model? (Grok, ChatGPT, etc.)

What does AI “believe”?

10:00 AI is trained on liberal values

13:00 AI is limited to progressive ethics

What political power could AI confer?

15:00 Cultural production by AI

16:00 A lifeline for a dying Liberal ideology?

What will be the impact on jobs?

17:00 50% of all “knowledge” jobs to vanish

An AI Arms Race

18:00 The AI Arms Race with China

21:00 The Dream of A God from a Machine

Tyranny or Extinction?

23:00 Liberal tyranny or the death of all humanity?

24:00 Why AI will not be stopped

What is “Superintelligent” AI?

25:00 Artificial General Intelligence explained

How can armageddon be stopped?

26:00 Mutually Assured Destruction – balance or disaster?

28:00 Would JD Vance halt doom by AI?

29:00 Will energy supply limit AI?

30:00 THE BUTLERIAN JIHAD – should we kill the machines?

31:00 Why AI will kill us all (Sean O’Hegarty was joking!)

AI lies to us

33:00 AI lies, gaslights, and blackmails humans

35:00 LLMs show signs of self-preservation instinct

37:00 AI is now beyond human comprehension

The impact of “fake reality” made by AI

39:00 AI and blackmail videos

43:00 Will a “fake AI reality” be popular?

The Dangers of AI

46:00 Billionaires preparing for the “AI Rapture”

48:00 Why is AI so dangerous? From Singularity to extinction

53:00 Can we switch it off?

54:00 Zuckerberg wants open AI for all

58:00 A data dividend – but not as you know it

1:00:00 Dystopia or annihilation? AI as liberal dominance

1:02:00 We have 3–5 years

1:05:00 Mutually Assured Destruction – our only hope?

1:10:00 Mass migration is now redundant

1:14:00 Humility – why the AI future is unpredictable

