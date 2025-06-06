This post is intended to answer your questions about what AI is and what may be ahead for all of us in the near future. Something is coming over the horizon. This is my attempt to show you what that might be.
With even JD Vance reading Ai 2027, which ends with a “choose your own adventure” choice between human extinction and digital “utopia” - now is a good time to ask whether superintelligent machine intelligence will indeed kill us all.
Even Palantir’s Peter Thiel has warned AI may be the Antichrist. A religion was already invented in 2017 to worship it - and there are already arguments for AI rights. If AI is the Antichrist, then cybersatan is not short of little helpers.
But what happens if AI does not kill us all - as many of the leading experts fear it might?
Today Alex Macris ofexplains to me - an AI idiot - what this all means.
He explains what “AI” is, how it works and why many of the leading developers are warning of an “apocalypse” which could destroy humanity in three to five years.
I tried to get up to speed in order to ask him the most important questions. I made one big mistake.
During the interview I toldthat the leading machine intelligence academic at Cambridge said all this doom talk was marketing hype for AI, and that his work had “proven” it could not become “intelligent” due to limitations in technology.
He appeared to rubbish Yudkowsky’s forthcoming book, which is called this.
Well, when I looked again it turned out he was joking. What is worse, Sean O’Hegarty says it is morally wrong to place human based restrictions on machine intelligence.
Like Nick Bostrom, he argues for trans-human rights. For machines. Not yours.
Bear this in mind as you - and I - discover what AI is now, what many say it will become, and how it will likely change the world.
The experts who are preparing us for the AI future are trans-sane liberals who believe we have no right to limit it to our human values.
I hope this will answer any questions you may have over the AI revolution - and the revolutionaries behind it. The video timestamps are reproduced below for a quick summary of everything it covers.
What is “AI” Now?
01:00 Is AI all hype? (Metaphysics is relevant again)
01:30 AI and consciousness – how does it “think”?
04:00 What is a Large Language Model? (Grok, ChatGPT, etc.)
What does AI “believe”?
10:00 AI is trained on liberal values
13:00 AI is limited to progressive ethics
What political power could AI confer?
15:00 Cultural production by AI
16:00 A lifeline for a dying Liberal ideology?
What will be the impact on jobs?
17:00 50% of all “knowledge” jobs to vanish
An AI Arms Race
18:00 The AI Arms Race with China
21:00 The Dream of A God from a Machine
Tyranny or Extinction?
23:00 Liberal tyranny or the death of all humanity?
24:00 Why AI will not be stopped
What is “Superintelligent” AI?
25:00 Artificial General Intelligence explained
How can armageddon be stopped?
26:00 Mutually Assured Destruction – balance or disaster?
28:00 Would JD Vance halt doom by AI?
29:00 Will energy supply limit AI?
30:00 THE BUTLERIAN JIHAD – should we kill the machines?
31:00 Why AI will kill us all (Sean O’Hegarty was joking!)
AI lies to us
33:00 AI lies, gaslights, and blackmails humans
35:00 LLMs show signs of self-preservation instinct
37:00 AI is now beyond human comprehension
The impact of “fake reality” made by AI
39:00 AI and blackmail videos
43:00 Will a “fake AI reality” be popular?
The Dangers of AI
46:00 Billionaires preparing for the “AI Rapture”
48:00 Why is AI so dangerous? From Singularity to extinction
53:00 Can we switch it off?
54:00 Zuckerberg wants open AI for all
58:00 A data dividend – but not as you know it
1:00:00 Dystopia or annihilation? AI as liberal dominance
1:02:00 We have 3–5 years
1:05:00 Mutually Assured Destruction – our only hope?
1:10:00 Mass migration is now redundant
1:14:00 Humility – why the AI future is unpredictable
