This is an essay about political economy. It explains why the politics we have was created by a particular economic model of the world, and why the machine of money and mass belief it built is now exhausted.

I discuss:

Liberal globalism

Market Worship and Zionism

Machine politics and the end of the postwar consensus

Populism and political power

Reality and fantasy as the basis of economy and politics

The restoration of reality to our economic and political system

It should take you around ten minutes to read.

There is more than one lobby you know.

Introduction: The State We Are In

The politics we have is machine politics. This machine is breaking down. It is fuelled by public opinion, which is processed and packaged into political energy by the mass manufacture of belief in the agenda of the ruling elite.

Populism is not a politics. It is a spasm of rejection of the agenda of the social revolution undertaken in our homelands despite election cycles.

The populism we have seen is not a new economics. It is a counter-agenda, using the same technique of power, to promote the interests of a different ruling faction.

These factions are falsely described by themselves and by ourselves. They are not “left” or “right”. They are not for you. They are for them.

A political economy for human flourishing and the Common Good is possible. This is the moment, this is the question, this is the answer.

This is how we got here.

The Machine is Breaking Down

Why is the machine breaking down? The “right-populist” wave in America has broken. It has reduced to the exercise of hard State power in service of a foreign nation, whose power is secured by influence including bribery, assassination and blackmail. Its culture, that of Zionist Israel, is now the financial and media and military and religious culture of the ruling elite in America.

JD Vance, the Great White Whale of the Republicans, gave his last speech to an almost empty stadium. His livestream got 160 viewers. Trump’s numbers are underwater and so is his movement. The same is true of American support for Israel. This changes the game for the whole international network of this faction of political power and technique.

None of these shipwrecks are coming back up. If you like, you can summarise the last century as the monetisation through debt of the creation of national and international crises, whose business became the partial basis of our global economy as the technique of internationalisation refined to include it after September 11th, 2001.

The combination of social and demographic revolution at home and the wars abroad has become a model of management. It has managed itself into a crisis it cannot escape. This is becoming obvious to all but the most determined fanatics, whether hired or inspired in their dedication to the monetised death machine.

Few people really understand how central to political power is the power to produce belief. We are all beginning to realise this now.

The power of the regime media to contain and refashion public opinion has now been exceeded by the persuasion of reality. This is the end of the political technique of the long 20th century, and all it made us believe in.

“Liberal democracy” is a machine fuelled by political technique. If you would like to know how it failed once before, see my report on The God That Failed Twice:

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