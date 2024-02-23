This is a three part post about what man believes in when he has abandoned God.

It is about the myths taken as true - about our society, and in particular, about the worship of the world wars.

I think this belief system dangerous, as it replaces the truth with make belief.

These fantasies legitimise the process of dehumanisation and destruction that is “forever war”, which has ruined our nations.

I will use the work of David Irving in this series, as well as that of Peter Hitchens, to show that what is believed about the World Wars is little more than a fairytale.

To explain what replaced it, I again make use of the work of Irving Kristol, whose essays I commend to the reader.