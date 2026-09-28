Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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tony shaw's avatar
tony shaw
1dEdited

Excellent Frank - really good.

For some time, my question in the west's divide has been in separatism as an ultimate destination, whether we like it or not. I was reviewing secession movements, and they get a bad press, as several have turned out pretty well if people agree. (Sure, in regressive populations like Sudan, its not so good, but is that a surprise? And its harder if you have to sort people, but there are ways of doing this gradually through incentives - bit like the recent migration across Red/Blue states in the US). And autonomy is a good idea too - its worth reflecting that 17% of the US are happy with Central Government, but 60-70% with federal government. (If only we would be a bit more divided, we'd be happier).

The "left" (who are not really the left... as they believe in a social hierarchy, alignment of business and state agendas, and are busily fending over a people's revolution) have told the "right" (who are not really the "right"... as they believe in worker protections, community, free speech and some sort of revolution) that they hate them for some decades now. Meanwhile, being on this version of "the right", I am not overly struck on the decay, debt, dysfunction, degeneracy and accompanied gaslighting and censorship, that are the inevitable outcomes of today's so-called "left".

Two worldviews: Globalist utopia vs local utopia. Post-culture vs distinct culture. Post-nation vs homelands. Elite mandates vs organic self-determination. White people/West bad vs white people/West good.... and now Pro-interventionist vs anti-interventionist.

25%-35% are now voting anti-globalist parties across Europe and Australia - which is 500m+ with the US.

Could we ever agree to a divorce? Globalist progressives vs Traditionalist-nationalists?

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Jacques de Molay's avatar
Jacques de Molay
1d

I see no reason whatsoever why Britain should go to war with Russia. I see no reason whatsoever why the British people should risk their lives to defend Ukraine. I see no reason whatsoever why the young men of Britain should sign up to fight for a country that apparently hates them.

Trusting in God though, things aren't falling apart, they're falling into place.

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