This post will explain to you why surrogacy is evil. If enough people realise this it will be banned. Reading this will take you 5 minutes.

CONTENTS

Surrogacy is not a left/right issue

Surrogacy is the right to buy a human life

Surrogacy is the sale of children, which is a crime

Surrogacy is an IVF homicide factory

Surrogacy is leading to human battery farming

Surrogacy deletes women and mothers

Surrogacy has helped supply 5 million kids to LGBTQ parents

Horror stories from former surrogates

Surrogacy means selling babies into abuse and neglect

Why the truth about surrogacy will see it stopped

SURROGACY IS NOT A LEFT/RIGHT ISSUE

Surrogacy is not a left/right issue. It’s just wrong.

This is the reason why atheists, liberals, conservatives, nationalists, Christians and feminists are uniting across the world to call for surrogacy to be stopped.

It is not a culture war issue. It is an issue that shows the consumer culture is at war with human dignity, as surrogacy reduces human life to a product for sale.

This business is so evil it could even unite Catholics against it. And it is a business. Marketed by soft focus pictures of babies in blue and pink pastel hues, it is the sale of children produced by the hire of women.

These children are often trafficked abroad, with Western buyers travelling overseas to purchase them cheaply - whilst Chinese networks export babies mass produced for sale in the USA.

UK and US law permits the sale of babies to convicted paedophiles.

Anyone, from anywhere in the world can come to the USA to buy a baby. And they do. Why is this happening? How did it start?

SURROGACY: THE RIGHT TO BUY A HUMAN LIFE

Surrogacy agencies popped up in America from 1995, following a lawsuit which established the legal right of ownership of human life. This made possible the purchase of babies by anyone who could pay.

Surrogacy agencies are usually founded by lawyers specialising in securing legal permission for the right to buy children. The three pioneering agencies in the US all promoted the sale of children to LGBTQ men and women, whether single, coupled or throupled.

Thirty years later the international surrogacy industry is booming in America, as it is shutting down worldwide. India banned surrogacy tourism after repeated horror stories of demands for abortion and babies abandoned by buyers who changed their minds. Russia banned it in 2022, it is illegal in China, France, Germany, and Slovakia and last year Italy declared all forms of surrogacy “a universal crime”.

SURROGACY IS A CRIME

The UN reported surrogacy shares characteristics with human trafficking and slavery - a view echoed by the European Union’s legal commission, EuroJust.

The Special Rapporteur of the UN said “surrogacy is the sale of children, which is a crime”.

The Vatican condemned surrogacy for its replacement of the dignity of human life with a consumer transaction. This is no exaggeration. In fact, it is an understatement.

Technology is being developed in the US which aims at the removal of women from the production of human life completely.

Projected global market value of surrogacy, showing over 95% is IVF. Source: Global Market Insights , April 2025.

SURROGACY IS A HOMICIDE FACTORY

95% of surrogacy relies on IVF - a “homicide factory” which kills more unborn lives than abortion.

CNA report , March 2024

In 2023 between 1.9 million and 3.6 million human lives were destroyed by IVF in America. Up to a dozen embyros are created to produce just one baby.

This is expensive, as is the hiring of women to carry these embryos to term and produce babies. This is the reason scientists have developed methods of deleting women and mothers from the laboratory production of human life.

SURROGACY IS LEADING TO HUMAN FACTORY FARMING

Last year human eggs were produced from skin cells. The world’s first “AI edited” baby has already been born. Artificial wombs are being developed to replace the expensive hire of women to produce babies for sale - and replacing the natural production of the family.

These new cost cutting technologies promise a motherless production line for human life, offering AI-designed babies for an international market captured by America. Market analysis says surrogacy is set to boom to over $200 billion in global revenue within the next ten years.

SURROGACY IS DELETING MOTHERS

The industry has already deleted women from the picture. It never calls surrogates mothers, preferring the term “gestational carrier”. Who might that be? “A person with a uterus” for hire.

SURROGACY HAS HELPED GIVE 5 MILLION KIDS TO LGTBQ PARENTS

The trans-friendly marketing terms are no accident either. Surrogacy is a major driver of LGBTQ parenthood. Thanks to three decades of the freest baby market on the planet, there are now 5 million kids in the USA to LGBTQ parents.

If you find all this difficult to believe, you don’t have to believe me. Listen instead to the stories of women who have been exploited by the industry into becoming surrogates.

HORROR STORIES FROM FORMER SURROGATES

The UN report found that women have been routinely pressured into agreeing to sell babies to homosexual and transgender men.

UN Special Rapporteur report - July 2025

Here is the story of Julie - a French woman who decided to produce a child for sale to a male homosexual couple in France. This is illegal in France. She believed she was helping two persecuted would-be parents to secure the human right to buy a family.

Her story began as an idealistic dream and ended in misery. Why did she do it?

How did this happen? The messages about surrogacy are sponsored by the industry:

Today, “Julie” campaigns to stop surrogacy. This is why.

Here also is the story of Christian, an American surrogate who said “I was lied to at every stage”.

Christian was targeted as she has what she describes as “toxic empathy”. Like many women recruited into the business, Christian’s desire to help others can be made to override concerns for her own safety - and for the child she would produce as a result.

She nearly died during the pregnancy. Surrogate mothers are three times more likely to suffer life threatening complications - including death.

What is more, the baby she produced was sold on by the buyers to a man living overseas.

SURROGACY MEANS SELLING BABIES INTO ABUSE AND NEGLECT

Around the world women have been kept in conditions akin to slavery to produce babies for sale. Some have given birth in handcuffs. One, in the USA, had three babies cut out of her behind a screen, having given birth alone and with an armed guard at the door - on the orders of the purchasing parent.

This was the case of CM, in which the surrogate mother never saw the babies she produced. They were flown by a doctor to a 52 year old deaf man who lived alone in his parents’ basement.

When CM’s sister swore an affidavit saying he was neglecting the babies the authorities did nothing. When it was reported his nephew was selling heroin from the same basement, the surrogate mother - Melissa - tried to gain custody of the endangered triplets.

A judge said it was none of his business what happened to the babies - it was the business of the court to respect CM’s right of ownership.

In 2021 the Supreme Court declined to hear Melissa’s appeal for custody.

WHY SURROGACY WILL BE STOPPED

US law enshrines the right to buy human life, but not its defence from sale, exploitation, neglect or harm.

It does not even recognise the right to have a mother.

Surrogacy is evil. When the eyes of Americans are opened to this fact it will be stopped. The UN has called for immediate worldwide criminalisation of this wicked trade and for the seizure of all assets owned by those who have profited from it.

Surrogacy is a crime in the sight of God and Man. This is the reason why, in a time of increasing polarisation, the left, right, the God-fearing and the Godless are uniting to demand to stop surrogacy, now.

Please share as widely as you can. Surrogacy will be stopped when the truth comes out about it.

Help stop surrogacy now. Show everyone you know why surrogacy is evil.

Share

Please let me know in the comments if you would like more information on how to campaign to stop surrogacy.