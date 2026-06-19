Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Adam Kane's avatar
Adam Kane
4h

God, save England.

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Ademar Rakowsky's avatar
Ademar Rakowsky
4h

Glory to Jesus Christ, Frank!

As someone whose only physical contact w England was a 1973 (I was ten.) in-plane layover in London Heathrow on the way from Philadelphia to Frankfurt, my interior image of England was, at first, through the elegance depicted Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes, but devolving through modern media into a hellscape that needed Putin's 400 meter tsunami to scour it to its chalk bedrock.

You, my friend, have changed that for me, and it is deeply heartening that Our Lady's Dowry has not died!

That said, what areas in Britain do you recommend visiting in order to get a true impression of your homeland?

Our Lady of Walsingham restore your land!

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