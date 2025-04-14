Is Donald Trump trying to crash the global economy - with no survivors?

In this post I ask what is going on with Golden Don - whose economic policy seems to have been written by a Batman villain.

Weeks of market turmoil have been decried Trump’s tariffs as the actions of a bull in a china shop, with critics of Orange Hitler now joined by former supporters as their stock prices plunge and soar - depending on what he says on the day.

FLOODING THE ZONE WITH CRAZY?

Trump himself has explained in the past how he handles the media. Sometimes, he apparently just tweets out the craziest thing he can think of - perhaps because it is funny, and because it also “floods the zone”. Is there more to his griefing and gaming of the economic system than this?

IS BALANCED TRADE THE GOAL?

I wrote a report based on the excellent work of

- who found out that a book had been written on “Balanced Trade”, and read it.

This book appears to have been followed almost to the letter by Trump, as it argues that America is indeed being “ripped off” as Trump says, with its trade deficits sending it deeper into debt. This is a doom loop guaranteed by the current system, and if the US does not reverse its decline into debt it will go bust.

Here is the report I wrote up, which explains one method in the madness you have seen in the markets.

TARIFFS PAUSED - TRUST THE PLAN?

Then Trump “paused” most tariffs for 90 days. This was roundly derided as a climbdown or u-turn forced by the bond markets, who appeared to have ignored Trump’s advice to “be cool” and refuse to be a “PANICAN”.

Derision came from left and right and the globalist centre, with scorn poured on all who “trust the plan” in manner of a deluded Qtard:

The charge is that there is no plan, that Trump does not know what he is doing, and was surprised the markets reacted predictably.

This means everyone who trusts him is a moron.

Here is the second report I wrote on the wild ride of Trump’s Tariffs - which as we now realise may not be ending any time soon:

Tariffs do remain in place at 10 percent worldwide - the baseline recommended in the book on “Balanced Trade”.

The two exceptions are China - which gets a record 125% percent tariff, and Canada - because it is gay - having replaced Pride Week first with Pride Month, and now Pride Summer.

Unelected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has decided to side with China and place retaliatory tariffs on the US - and campaigns on the defence of globalist “values”.

Why is this a suicidal move?

Let us consider the next step of Trump’s master plan.

CRASHING THE GLOBAL ECONOMY?

In The Dark Knight Rises, Bane is asked this question by “CIA”, who clearly considers Bane to be a preposterous poltroon with a plainly risible plan:

“Congratulations!” CIA sneers, “You got yourself caught!”

“So what’s the next step in your ‘master plan’?”

Bane replies:

“Crashing this plane - WITH NO SURVIVORS!”

Could this be the plan? Should we trust it?

BANE-ALD TRUMP - THE CHAMPION OF THE PEOPLE?

In 2017 Donald Trump said he was taking power from a corrupt establishment to “give it back to you, the people”

Was Trump deliberately Baneposting when he said this? Yes.

In a 2019 piece asking “Why Is Donald Trump Obsessed with Bane?”, The Guardian revealed that Warner Brothers threatened to sue him for using the soundtrack to the film in a campaign video.

Trump reviewed the Dark Knight Rises on its release in 2012, and it was “terrific” - noting that “Trump Tower - my building - plays a role”.

Trump seems to be happy playing the role of a Batman villain himself, especially one who is the enemy of the establishment and a hero to the common people.

Reports are now coming out that Trump may in fact be following Bane’s plan. Not only are zero f***s given, he appears determined to crash the plane.

Most people can’t afford a house or a family - and have watched the economy shut down for a virus which only killed the very old.

TRUMP’S HISTORICAL MISSION

Can Trump really be serious about “crashing the plane” of the global economy?

On 7th April the Daily Telegraph’s Tim Stanley said he admired Trump for trying to change history - and destroy an international monetary system which Nixon said was run by “gangsters”, and

“…vampires sucking the blood out of every transaction”.

Stanley says Trump is crashing this plane so that America - and ordinary Americans - can survive the debt-fuelled crash it will otherwise cause.

“Trump is correcting a 50-year misdirection in US life, and one that the hero of many Trumpers, Richard Nixon, also attempted to fix.”

Does he not care that Big Business - as well as shareholding Boomers - will see him as their mortal enemy for this villainous move? No.

DILLIGAF Don - A Big Guy?

“He’s at the peak of just not giving a f--- anymore,” a source told The Washington Post.

“Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a f---. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail.”

Stanley explains why this is the next part of the Trump Master Plan - and why those who are invested heavily in the international debt model of national suicide are demonising anyone who supports it.

As I say throughout my book A Brief History of Liberal Democracy, the liberal democratic system is an economic system powered by the rule by media.

It intends to replace all nations with a borderless international marketplace of debt fuelled consumers under the banner of “global values”.

It has been so successful in selling this that most people now think this system is both normal and natural.

Stanley says that we have come to accept the rule of “gangsters” and “bloodsuckers” as not only normal - but as our patriotic duty. Our politics is built around this usurious economic system, Stanley shows.

“In the 1970s, what we call neo-liberal economics was fringe; intervention was mainstream, from expanding welfare to costly trips to the Moon.”

Thanks to decades of market worship propaganda, the neoliberal model is the deep structure of all our politics, which explains why all parties “say roughly the same thing”, as Stanley explains - and why liberal democracy changes nothing despite elections.

I explored the economic basis of liberal democracy in this chapter of my book:

PROFIT IN ITS RIGHTFUL PLACE

Nixon - and Trump - both moved to put the economy back in its rightful place.

“Nixon began with a political vision and adapted economic policy to serve it. Today, we work the other way around, agreeing stringent economic rules and building our politics around those. That’s why most political parties say roughly the same thing.”

Stanley also notes that this “free market” is no longer seen as a friend - but an enemy - of the American people.

You can say the same about your own people, too - whoever they are. “The Market” is free in the sense it will take everything you had - your culture, tradition, religion, morality, history and your nation - nd replace all this with itself and its own products. This is how we live today.

There is no industry, little knowledge, hardly any real history and no meaning beyond shopping and gratification.

Trump’s message was not welcomed by the vampire class.

CLASS WAR?

I have often argued that the liberal global system is basically an advert for neoliberal economics.

The media rules us with an advertised Godless utopia without borders, because the free movement of wealth out of your life and the free movement of millions of hungry third world consumers into it is basically how it works.

It is a massive exercise in wealth transfer from you to them. Trump’s move makes obvious the real class war: the war between the parasite class and everyone else.

As Stanley concludes:

“Capitalism has recently pushed itself into a political danger zone because it has outgrown individual and nation, and Trump is implementing a revolution that could’ve come from Left or Right.”

Stanley thinks it has a slim chance of succeeding but admires Trump for becoming the Bane of the Banksters - and of the Boomers who now hate him too.

“I’d wager this policy will be reversed at least by 2028 when a new president is elected – or big business puts out a hit on Trump, because they’ll tolerate anything but the devaluing of their stock price.”

Stanley warns this is not going to go down well with those who have done very well out of the debt system:

“The next gun that fires at the president will probably be made in America.”

Former British intelligence agent Alastair Crooke has produced perhaps the best informed analysis of Trump’s Baneposting Career:

Crooke says that Trump is clearly “axeing” the neoliberal, borderless and global economic world order.

He also says it is neither whimsical nor reckless, and that it had to happen.

“Just to be clear, Trump believed there was no choice : Either he could upend the existing paradigm, at the cost of considerable pain for many of those dependent on the financialised system, or he could allow events to wend their way towards an inevitable US economic collapse.”

It seems that Trump is indeed Bane, and that his master plan was not about a plane that was going to crash anyway - but about who - and what - will survive.

If he pulls this off the global system dies. Its economic model, its propaganda and lies, and all the remnant liberal states and their captive institutions.

Is he a big enough guy to do it? No one knows.

Yet this seems to be the plan - and Donald no longer cares about the optics.

This could be extremely painful - as Bane would say. But for who?

Do you feel in charge?

I am away from home this week and the serialisation of my book A Brief History of Liberal Democracy will resume when I return.

Have a blessed Holy Week.