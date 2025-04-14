Frank Wright

Helena Glass
Apr 14

IF, Trump had approached 100 countries and said, 'hey guys lets talk about those nasty tariffs you charge America...' - would they respond or would the laugh!? By invoking punitive measures - they responded. Their response earned them a 'pause'. Makes absolutely perfect sense in a world ruled by fools and jesters. And Trump just out-played them - again.

Stuffysays
Apr 14

I've always been a fan of tariffs! Because I'm useless at economics and stuff but I do know that, without tariffs, your market gets flooded with cheap imports which bankrupts local companies who can't compete. Which puts local people out of work and makes them buy cheap crap from abroad which sends the money out of the country which makes us all poorer. There should be tariffs on all the stuff that a country could make or grow itself and the money raised should be used to support those businesses. Why are blueberries from Chile cheaper than blueberries grown in Northants? Because the Chilean farmer gets government subsidies and only pays minimum wages but the British farmer gets no help but plenty of government regulations. So I really hope Trump sticks to his plan and succeeds so that the rest of the world has to follow suit.

