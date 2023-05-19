TransFormation
The Weimar origins of the transgender culture
This is a post about the origins of the transgender culture. It is also the story of a man described as an LGBT pioneer, whose work invites us to see what we can find at the Rainbow’s end.
As we shall see, these movements emerged in a glittering environment of spectacular depravity. To the Rainbow People, this was a golden age.
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Today, we are going back to Weimar.