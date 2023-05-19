Costume party at the Institute for Sexual Science in Berlin. Magnus Hirschfeld ( in glasses ) holds hands with his catamite Karl Giese.

This is a post about the origins of the transgender culture. It is also the story of a man described as an LGBT pioneer, whose work invites us to see what we can find at the Rainbow’s end.

As we shall see, these movements emerged in a glittering environment of spectacular depravity. To the Rainbow People, this was a golden age.

Today, we are going back to Weimar.