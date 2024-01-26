“You Belong Here” - British Army Recruitment Campaign, September 2023 - apparently stolen from children’s video game Fortnite

UK defence minister Grant Shapps said last week that Britain must prepare its defences to act against emerging and united enemies in a “more dangerous world”.

This week brings the alarming news from a UK General that forced conscription would be necessary in the event of a war with Russia.

The UK government has stated it will not introduce conscription to fulfil General Patrick Saunders’ wish to create a “citizen army”, with our regular one being woefully small, under-equipped, and comprehensively disarmed following generous donations of irreplaceable weaponry to Ukraine.

Even the ideological bureaucracy that is NATO admits there is no threat from Russia in Europe. How does the bellicose rhetoric from the General and the Minister squ…