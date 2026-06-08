The Death of Marat - Jacques-Louis David. In reality, the French Revolutionary Marat was described as a shockingly ugly hunchback.

This is a long essay to explain something of the revolutionary political technique of the 20th century, showing how it has mobilised desire without restraint within us all to destroy what we were, and leave us in the State (and Church) we are in today.

It should take you about 15 minutes to read.

CONTENTS

The means of revolution

All Change

For or against? - The Revolution in Church and State

Why the Church matters to us all

The “deadly plague” of Liberation

No Accident

The Revolutionary Self

The Root of All Evil (spoiler - it is not “money”)

Putting Evil into Practice

The Machine is Breaking Down

THE MEANS OF REVOLUTION

The means of revolution are many, and taken together they represent its technique. We have lived through a time which has seen everything in our world changed, and changed utterly, and this new normal has normalised radical change in every aspect of our lives.

In every case, from the changes in the Church to those in our economy, through demographic and social changes, the first people to notice these upheavals are dismissed as cranks, conspiracy theorists - and demonised as extremists.

The canaries in the coalmine are called nasty names, and penalties attached to anyone who fairly names their tune.

This neutralises opposition to the changes taking place, without or even against popular consent, until they have reached a stage when they seem not to be changes at all, but the New Normal. Then men forget what was, and believe, as they are apt to do, in what is put before them to believe in.

This is how the revolution is secured in our time, by a sort of collective suffocation.

Revolutions do not always succeed, and sometimes they fail because the zealots who carry them out mistakenly believe they have succeeded.

These revolutionaries become intoxicated by their success so far, and lose the recognition of any limit to their freedom of action.

OPEN REVOLT

There always comes a crucial moment when the containment of opposition gives way to the open celebration of the revolt.

This is when the revolutionaries feel confident they can announce their aims instead of simply persecuting the few people sufficiently bold to oppose them, and risk naming them in public.

That time is now.

At such a time the revolution becomes so obvious it is impossible to deny, and those marginalised for noticing the normalisation of the new are vindicated by the realisation that the change they warned would come has arrived. It is a polarising moment which tests the real power of the revolution, as its open declaration forces a choice in the population. The question is no longer whether there is and has been a revolution.

The question is simply are we for or against it?

Liberal State Religion in civil terms.

THE REVOLUTION IN CHURCH AND STATE

This is the moment in the crisis in Church and State we inhabit. We are faced by something that seeks to replace everything with itself. To do this, it must undermine and assimilate all the institutions, ideas, beliefs and culture which hamper its ambitions to standardise the world under its own standards.

This is the reason the family is managed into decline, why the nation is replaced by a market, and the world remade as a borderless bazaar of bargain hunters.

It is also the reason why the Catholic Church, bulwark of sane tradition and hammer of the revolution, is the subject of a diabolical process to replace its religion with that of the State of the Great Replacement.

The menes speak for themselves. And quite often, for us.

WHY THE CHURCH MATTERS TO YOU

These dramatic words can be expected from an extremist such as myself. I am precisely the sort of person who is dismissed as a marginal crank for my steadfast defence of sanity against the trans-sane transition of the 20th century and its cult of false beliefs.

As this essay shows, I am far from alone in this respect nowadays, and especially concerning my concerns about the Church.

Why should you care about that?

The Catholic religion, as with Christianity generally, has been systematically framed as a sort of embarassing anachronism whose irrational beliefs restrict our lives to its own ridiculous rule set.

This is the Progressive view of the religion which founded our civilisation.

If you are against the false idols of the century of sales, if you rightfully reject the madness that is Liberalism and think life should mean more than being consumed in an economy which makes everything - even you and your life - disposable and cheap, then you might see why you should care about the fact the revolution has come for the Church.

The Church is being transitioned .

THE DEADLY PLAGUE OF LIBERATION

In 1878 Pope Leo XIII warned of a “deadly plague” ravaging Mankind.

This pestilence was exceptionally dangerous, because it spread not in the bodies but in the beliefs of Men, and its vector was the promise of Liberation.

Today we live in the ruins of our civilisation. It has been levelled down in successive acts of ideological zealotry. This is the cult of the false idol of Equality. It is as revered in Marxism as it is in market worship.

If we look closer, we can see why insane minority political cults have partnered so well with the equally false promises of the customer being always right - no matter the wrongs done to and indeed by them in the process of consumption.

CONSUMER/COMMUNIST NIHILISM

The seventh encyclical of the Catholic Social Teaching showed why the Church condemned the nihilism of Socialism and Communism.

You can read about that here if you like.

It also condemned the reduction of the value of life to price in what would become consumer liberalism - a closed electoral system preaching openness, secured by the delimiting of Man’s desires into a mass-produced line of cheap consumer products.

These products include our food, our holidays, our clothes, entertainment, education, framing our hopes, dreams and aspirations and furnishing our minds with beliefs about ourselves and the world.

The result is we are consumed over time by the economic system which produces our politics and in turn a mass culture which shapes us towards its own ends - which are its own profit and power.

When the Liberal revolution seemed to have triumphed in 1989, Francis Fukuyama pronounced the End of History and the Last Man, saying all time had produced a verdict of victory for a system of cheap consumer goods plus periodic elections.

Even Marxists such as Herbert Marcuse have noticed that this was a trap, and they called it “repressive desublimation” - meaning the removal of moral restraint, channeled into the consumption of mass produced objects and fantasies of desire, is a form of repressive political control expressed through the organisation and sale of the economy itself.

Fukuyama said the Last Man would struggle to free himself from consumer liberalism, saying this would be driven by sheer boredom.

You cannot blame Man for going mad when his life is nothing more than a sterilised series of shops and slop. This is no mere tedium. It is a behavioural sink we are desperate to escape alive.

JB Calhoun created a “mouse utopia” in which the mice became hypersexual, violent, addicted and finally killed themselves in a “ behavioural sink ”.

THIS WAS NOT AN ACCIDENT

If you understand the technique of revolution, and how it is applied to mobilise belief and desire towards the realisation of its own power, you can predict how it will be sold to the people, and what will happen from its beginning to its inevitable and chaotic end.

This is what Leo XIII did in his Catholic Social Teachings.

Leo XIII understood the nascent technique of this terrible century, and said it would produce social and moral collapse, according to its designs.

If you cannot believe in God, you will probably find it astonishing that anyone could come up with such a profound assessment of the causes of the crisis we inhabit than is set out in these nine encyclicals.

There are other reasons for the Godless to seriously consider what happens when Man tries to do away with Him.

Ultimately, all revolution is a revolt against God, the world He made, its natural order and is therefore an impossible struggle to supplant the changeless nature of being and reality with the vainglorious fantasies of a discontented few.

These people believe in nothing but themselves, of course, and it is through the transmission of false promises that they secure popular consent. Promises like equality and liberation and an end to suffering - delivered by the invention of rights which normalise wrongs.

This is the replacement of sense with nonsense, and the fact these ideas are widespread today shows how men select their beliefs not for their truth value, but more commonly because seeing is believing, and these beliefs are all we are given to see today.

You can only buy what is on sale, and the brand of any competitor is devalued by the same process of advertising which promotes the product of the Market Leader.

Lines 3 and 4 are particularly painful. From the Marat/Sade of Peter Weiss .

THESE LIES THEY TELL

Why are the revolutionaries revolting at all?

They find reality revolting, and seek to replace it with something more to their own tastes. Namely, themselves. The Church says that God is sovereign, and that the inequality between men in capacity and power and rights of action is part of His creation, which cannot be changed.

Of course, whenever a revolution succeeds we see that those who secured power in the Name of the People proceed to rule them by means of it, because of course there are always rulers and ruled, and what revolutions do is simply replace one elite with another.

They also try to make the replacement of the ruling elite impossible. This is done these days by means of the creation of a consumer self, sold with the mirage of sensational wonders and the absolute freedom of desire.

THE REVOLUTIONARY SELF

The 20th century has been described as the Century of the Self, as the sort of self that was invented by the elites which produced its political technique is the central myth of the sale of the revolution which tried to replace all that was with what there is now.

This self is a creation, and it was created in a machinery of the production of money and power which we can now recognise as a weapon of mass destruction.

The Modern Self is a sales pitch. All revolutions seek to remake Man in their own image, and the one we have endured is firstly an economic vision of the world as a marketplace of ideas and objects, which is how human beings are imagined from the point of view of this power: things which can be moved by putting other things into their hearts and minds.

The Grand Illusion of the 20th Century was the sale of nothing as a new and improved replacement for everything.

The religion of Christ is dissolved into a new cult of Modern Man, himself the product of an economic system which turns everything of value into price, shaping our desires only towards the products of this degrading transition.

What we are told and what we are sold by the Revolution are never what it does. For example, the liberation promised by liberal democracy is a conflict of rights, not a resolution, in which apparatchiks and minorities, often allied with international money power and ideological bureaucracies, effectively tyrannise the majority into compliance.

As Pope Leo XIII asked:

“Surely these are they who, as the sacred Scriptures testify, "Defile the flesh, despise dominion and blaspheme majesty ’”.

These nihilists “seek the overthrow of civil society everywhere”, he explained.

This is done through the worship of the false idol of Equality, he continues, by those who

“proclaim the absolute equality of all men in rights and duties”, because they “refuse obedience to the higher powers”.

THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL

Our beliefs are machined into us, to make us better components.

This degrades us morally, intellectually and spiritually. We are impoverished in every way, from the material to the matter of our vanishing historical memory. This is done by means of technique, presenting every subtraction of the value of our lives as progress.

Where does this evil business come from? Its origin is found a phrase from the book of Timothy in the Bible, commonly mistranslated as

“Money is the root of all evil”.

In the Latin, it says

“Radix enim omnium malorum est cupiditas quam quidam appetentes erraverunt a fide et inseruerunt se doloribus multis…”

This means cupidity is the root of all evil. What is that?

Consider how the consumer economy works. It mobilises your desires, lusts, appetites, your love of self and the adulation of glamour. It creates crazes for things, if you like. The crazier we get, the more money it makes.

Now think about the sale of sexual liberation. It presents unrestrained orgasm-chasing as the pinnacle of emancipation. It has liberated women from motherhood and womanhood. It has presented the celebration of hypersexual extremism as a litmus test for being a Good Person.

Reject all this at your peril, as this madness forms part of the terms and conditions of your life, in a contract to which we did not consent, and which the Machine says we have no right to escape.

PUTTING EVIL INTO PRACTICE

Now you can see from these two simple examples how this technique works.

It removes restraint from human desire and maximises its production it for profit. This is extremely destructive to the person and to our (and any) people.

I encourage you to read the Catholic Social Teaching of Leo XIII as it explains clearly and precisely how sin is self-destructive, to the self and to the State.

Here is a passage from the seventh encyclical of those teachings. It explains how the corruption of the family by means of hypersexuality dissolves social bonds and moral discipline in a riot of self satisfaction.

“They debase the natural union of man and woman, which is held sacred even among barbarous peoples; and its bond, by which the family is chiefly held together, they weaken, or even deliver up to lust.”

Leo XIII then explains the radix malorum, quoting the passage from Timothy:

Lured, in fine, by the greed of present goods, which is “the root of all evils, which some coveting have erred from the faith,” they assail the right of property sanctioned by natural law; and by a scheme of horrible wickedness, while they seem desirous of caring for the needs and satisfying the desires of all men, they strive to seize and hold in common whatever has been acquired either by title of lawful inheritance, or by labor of brain and hands, or by thrift in one’s mode of life.”

This has happened to our world, in a combination of wars and social revolutions that swept away the economic, political and cultural order that existed before the Great War. That was and is our Christian civilisation.

Today, vast corporations push Rainbow Climate Race Bolshevism as they level us all down into degradation and dependency. How free does that make you feel?

We are not liberated by this “equality” but its wicked appeals leave us indentured to the wages of sin, which is death.

This is the rule of men by means of delimiting desire. Speaking against it is penalised.

Any attempt to remind men that they are not freed but imprisoned (and then destroyed) by total surrender to their desires is a threat to the false promise of Liberal liberation.

Yet the ruins around and within us speak a language that cannot be silenced by any man.

Progress® by means of Equality™.

THE MACHINE IS BREAKING DOWN

The Machine that is our political economy has refined its technique over the century of sales.

It amounts to the manufacture and marketing of revolutionary replacement of all things as something novel and progressive, and then makes it seem normal. Finally, this Machine makes any alternative to itself literally unthinkable.

Its latest product line is remarkable for its honesty.

It is the open declaration of the revolution to replace us all, and all we had.

It is now clear that in Church and State we are ruled by corrupt factions who have traduced everything we were, for their own interests.

This product line may be its last, because when it is plainly obvious what we are being sold, we discover that we retain one devastating right in this degrading system, and that is the right not to buy what is on sale.

There is a sane and just world outside the marketed desires of this weapon of mass destruction. It is the real world which we were taught to despise, by a despicable machinery of false promises and progress.

This machine is breaking down. We must, and we will, do better.

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