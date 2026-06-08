Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Ivan Kinsman's avatar
Ivan Kinsman
10hEdited

This is a good focus on what has gone wrong with our country. We need to have a spiritual reawakening because the drop off in religious attendance has created a vacuum into which the woke dogma has entered and now subsumes so many.

As a practising Catholic (although raised in the Anglican church), I believe that the Roman Catholic church is still adhering to its traditions and rites and has not been unduly influenced by modern trends. It is also acting as a bastion against Islam and creeping Islamisation in Western Europe. I am not at all impressed with the current Pope, Leo XIV and his liberal progressive agenda, particularly as regards migration, and the Trump administration is right to call him out on this issue.

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Roy Gardiner's avatar
Roy Gardiner
8h

Well I am not sure I understand ALL of that but somehow it rings true.

I was born in WWII and therefore I carry all the values, memories and experiences that have occurred since that time. Everything, government, police, schools, universities, media, sport right now seem mad, out of kilter, unfair, dishonest and, in some cases, wicked.

I simply KNOW that things are morally wrong and that we as individuals must speak up, as you have, Mr. Wright.

I am placing a lot of faith in Restore Britain.

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