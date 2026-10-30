In this third post on the nature of globalism I present my recent appearance with Peter McCormack .

Serious discussions.

In it, I explain how practically every policy which is destroying our nations is also a form of business. This is because everything foundational to our civilisation is an obstacle to the realisation of the internationally standard worldwide system known as “globalism”.

Why do our political classes prosecute this war on our civilisation?

The machine politics by which we are ruled is a feature of this liberal internationalist system. Our politicians are the managers of our dissolution into this global “utopia”, and it is for this reason they pursue policies which destroy everything of value in our lives.

Later, I talk about how the family is being undermined and replaced by the ever-expanding state, because the rights of the family are prior to those of the state.

Dear old Tom Eliot displaying the virtue of Patience

The family, as TS Eliot noted in his Notes Toward a Definition of Culture, is the source of our national culture (as well as being the basic unit of the national family or the nation itself).

Modern Christianity has replaced Christ with the idols of globalism

If you dissolve the family into schools, have what few children we can afford to produce outsourced to “day orphanages”, and of course encourage their murder before birth as the acme of female liberation, you will have no culture to counter the mass production of belief, inverted morality, custom and purpose which is supplied in the liberal madrassas of the education system.

Woodrow Wilson took the US into the Great War the following year.

I investigate the base model of liberal globalism in the second Wilson administration here, talking about the Federal Reserve and the consequent export of the debt-issuance model throughout the new liberal democracies.

In coming posts I hope to show how it was also under Wilson that the model of an ever-expanding administrative bureaucracy became the template for the management of the liberal-internationalist world order.

I also go into why the global system has failed to meet its own objectives. Here I go on about why its attempt at “full spectrum dominance” has failed, and why that means its system is terminally unstable.

Coming to a country near you. Thanks, globalism.

I am currently working on the next instalments in my series on “What is Globalism”, and hope to return on Monday with an explanation of why everything in your life is being ruined by the machine politicians whose business it is to precisely that.

Do not despair. The international death machine is breaking down.

You are not obliged to break down with it.

Deus vult!

If you would like to help detransition your friends from the death cult of global liberalism, consider doing this:

Share

If you are able and willing to join me on a government watch list, consider sponsoring my counter-regime campaign here: