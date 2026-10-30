Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
8h

Wilson going on about 'saving our democracy' has been the liberal rallying cry for over a century. One lie after another.

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G Wooster's avatar
G Wooster
8h

Why do our political classes prosecute this war on our civilisation?

Because the majority of the left and the third world detritus they import are nothing more than cretinous voting blocks to perpetuate and facilitate the agenda of said class.

Representative democracy is just fine if the correct groups wins. If it’s under threat it’s racist, far right or stolen. The unhinged lefty in France who is right behind the riots and is on record suggesting the ‘creoleification’ of France because it suits him and his mutants.

France doesn’t exist he proudly states. He’s also a supporter of Palestine. Goldamier said decades ago that Palestine didn’t ever exist. Melons from France would treat that as antithetical to his support but would never see the hypocrisy. It only matters when it’s the preferred group doing the philosophy, deracinating and morals.

It’s very simple (and I’ve not solution, it’s very difficult) it’s very simple indeed, we shouldn’t have a country and they hate us. Let that embolden your heart because that is the axiom on which all this is based. It’s based on one thing and one thing only, it’s because you are you and of certain stock.

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