The Strategy of Escalation
Give Peace No Chance
In this long post I explain the strategy of escalation.
This is the provocation -and propaganda use - of atrocity.
I explain that no side can win without escalating to a war that itself cannot be won.
Short (1 minute) version in part one, detailed analysis follows.
Additional points - our governments justify terrorist attacks against us, the Western nations have been replaced with passported (and unpassported) parallel cultures.
The common strategy of the US, Hamas and Israel is escalation. Why? No side can win the coming war on its own. In fact, it is arguable that this war cannot be won by anyone.
What is more, efforts are being made to make peace impossible.
Frank Wright is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Russians drafted a resolution on Friday 13th, calling for an “immediate ceasefire”, with their ambassador Vasily Nebenzia saying
"We're convinced that the Security Council must act to put an end to…