LifeSiteNews have allowed me to make a documentary about how we got into the State we are in today - and how we can get out of it.

Think “Adam Curtis - but with a point”.

You can watch the first part on LSNTV here:

Here I explain why I made this -with Walter Willits - for LifeSiteNews.

THE STATE WE ARE IN

We find ourselves in a terrible State today.

How did this happen? Why did it happen? What, if anything, can be done to get us out of it?

For over a century we have been ruled into compliance with the liberal system.

The central technique of this system is the rule by media. It is effective because it uses not only the news and entertainment, but all forms of cultural production to make us believe in this system. That this is the only system we are permitted to believe in, and that it is creating the best of all possible worlds.

As we can see, this is not the reality it is has created around us.

The reason we do not know how we got into this dreadful State is because its political technique deliberately excludes anyone or anything which does not represent itself.

The crisis it has created is now terminal. As this system disintegrates around us, we have the opportunity to replace it.

In order to do so, we must know what this machine is, how it was made, and why.

This is the reason I have made this series. It will tell you the story of your life - of our lives - in a way which explains how that story was intentionally made, to make us all believe in a political economy which has functioned as a weapon of mass destruction on our entire civilisation.

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Episode one, which is published today, will talk about the elephant in the room.

The elephant is the total system we inhabit, which wrecks everything it touches.

There are legal and personal risks for naming the parts of this elephant - and much of our lives are now consumed by coping with the terrible effects of its rampage through the living room of our real lives.

This is why I wanted to show you what that elephant really is. It is a system we have been accultured to believe appeared naturally, as a result of some inexorable progress.

In reality, the Liberal system is a machine which was designed to standardise our lives, our beliefs, our entire world, according to its standards - and only to its standards.

We have lived all our lives through the permanent revolution it has made in every aspect of our lives - from our beliefs, our culture, our history, our religion, and the very meaning of them.

It has sought to replace everything with itself, and now it is falling apart.

THE COUNTER-REVOLUTION

In this series I will explain how the system which has ruled us into this permanent State of emergency is a revolutionary system. I will show how it was designed to replace the civilisation we inherited from monastic Christianity over a thousand years ago.

I will explain what civilisation is, where ours came from, and why and how the attempt to replace it with an internationalist machine was undertaken.

I will also show you how all the chaos, madness and corruption this machine has normalised was predicted over a century ago in some of the most valuable accounts of practical, political, and spiritual wisdom ever written down.

A REVOLUTION OF SUBTRACTION

We have been the subjects of an experiment, conducted on the scale of humanity, which has failed. In fact, Liberalism is the god that failed twice.

These facts, and many more, are absent from the story of our lives we have been told by a revolutionary ideology which is infused into every aspect of our modern world - and so it is invisible.

The myths of the 20th century no longer explain the world. They are bankrupt, like our nations, which are being replaced - along with our people - according to the aims of the international nowhereland we are told will be a utopia.

AGAINST THE SUICIDE MACHINE

This promise is a contradiction of the dire State of our lives today. That is one reason this system is disintegrating, now. It is dying of a lack of belief. Its mad wars abroad and chaotic social revolutions at home are dissolving our societies into anarchy. Decades of this has left us morally, financially and spiritually bankrupt.

The reason I have made this series is to explain that there is a revolution in the Church and State, and it is degrading all our lives. It promises the worship of Man whilst reducing him to a disposable component in a vast machinery with global ambitions. It has replaced the value of human life with price, and meaning with madness.

Our economy is a scam, and it consumes us in an array of debt-fuelled addiction economies. It has replaced knowledge with credentials bought on credit. We are increasinly ruled by humourless apparatchiks in lanyards, whose loyalty is paid for by our ever-increasing taxes. Our political economy is a large scale dependency culture on a death machine.

THIS WAS ALL BY DESIGN

This series of films will help you understand how we got into this mess. That it was no accident, but by design. And it will provide you with practical solutions - not merely complain about effects, but explain the causes.

We can and must do better than the politics of national and spiritual suicide. We can have an economy and a politics that is for us, for human flourishing. We can have a political economy of the Common Good, but we cannot have a Common Good if we have nothing in common.

I hope to show you how all the diabolical policies and manufactured mass belief of this corrupting regime has divided us into insane and mutually antagnostic factions, to mobilise our people into a war on their civilisation as a sort of virtue signal.

I will explain how all the crises we have suffered have been created, then marketed, and also monetised by the management technique of our ruling elite - to dissolve all the nations into a borderless international marketplace, browsed by mutually hostile bargain hunters.

We can cure ourselves of this fatal vice. The demand for a sane, and decent, and normal life is the demand for a life worth living. Here I supply you with the information you might require to insist that this is not a demand for the impossible.

It is a demand for a counter-revolution, for the restoration of dignity to our lives.

If we learn how to make it, against the wicked system which is destroying us all, we shall secure a future for our children worth the name.

ESCAPING THE LABYRINTH

This is the story of the State we are in.

If we know how this labyrinth was made, we may avoid being devoured by the Beast at its centre, and make our way out of it, together. Come with me as I unspool a silver thread, to make sense of all the madness, and lead us out of a wicked maze of make belief and degradation.

We do not have to live like this. The revolution we have endured has been made by a rampaging beast which is now out of control. The elephant has gone mad.

We are not obliged to go mad with it. The changes it has made have amounted to a crime so vast against ourselves and our civilisation that it has no name. Every change it makes is a sort of vandalism, an insult to God and Man alike, and it sells this to us as progress.

BEYOND THE REGIME CHANGE REGIME

I will talk about how our regime changed most of all, and why. I will explain the financiers, technocrats and propagandists who made this machine and pioneered the elite despotism which goes by the name of democracy today.

It is a revolution against reality, against the natural order and natural justice created by God.

I will remind you that the nature of reality and being is changeless, as is the nature of Man, and I will show you that we already have all the answers to the many urgent questions of our time. The reason we do not know this is because the way we are ruled has ruled out all the solutions to the problems it has caused.

I will supply you with ideas from outside the Liberal fever dream. I will arm you with these to help fight in the counter revolution. The tide is turning in the war on our civilisation, and we are going to win.

In a time when the normal is demonised, and the demonic normalised, it is hard to stay sane. Do not despair. A better world is now possible.

We were told the State we are in would go on forever. And now it isn’t. It is time to name the elephant in the room, and to ask what our economics and politics are for. It is time we had a political economy that is for us.

Though the distance between that and where we are now will be hard to travel, we cannot make that arduous journey without a map. It is my hope this series will begin the work of drawing that map, showing where we are, how we came to be here, and where best we should go next.

What do you think of the new documentary? Do let me know in the comments.

Have a splendid weekend and God bless you all.

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