Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
21h

"...the normal is demonized, and the demonic is normalised."

That's a perfect analysis of our current condition. Well done. May God guide us out of this mess.

Reply
Share
Mark Gross's avatar
Mark Gross
20h

Thank you for embarking on a largely thankless task!

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture