Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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RJ Gibson's avatar
RJ Gibson
2d

Oh, Frank, we weren't finding fault. We thought it was a Catholic version of a Freudian slip. Your work is outstanding and much appreciated.

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Mark Gross's avatar
Mark Gross
2d

Excellent meditation, thank you.

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