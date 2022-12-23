I warned you there would be more maps

This post is about the capture of the United States’ foreign policy by a fanatical death cult called the Neoconservatives.

Their influence is everywhere in a media which reflects their inflexible dedication to global dominance. What began as a talking shop amongst Trotskyites became the most influential and destructive faction in US history.

This is the story of the neoconservatives, and how their ruthless policies have led to the poisoned and unstable state of current global affairs.