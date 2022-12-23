The Neoconservatives
How the US was captured by a death cult
This post is about the capture of the United States’ foreign policy by a fanatical death cult called the Neoconservatives.
Their influence is everywhere in a media which reflects their inflexible dedication to global dominance. What began as a talking shop amongst Trotskyites became the most influential and destructive faction in US history.
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This is the story of the neoconservatives, and how their ruthless policies have led to the poisoned and unstable state of current global affairs.