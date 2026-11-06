Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Petral Pedersen
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Well happy birthday to your wife from me!:) Also I kind of need a beginning course from you in how and why communism is so bad because I was raised to despise Joe McCarthy and consequently was also taught that " you can't blame everything on Communism."

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