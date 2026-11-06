Liberal citizens avail themselves of cheap consumer goods, as a result of periodic elections and permanent policies which liberated them into the West.

We inhabit the legacy of late liberal internationalism. This post is about what that means, and why it is important to understand what remains of the dissolving globalist grand strategy as we move to restore sanity, order and dignity to our lives.

It should take you about 7 minutes to read.

They don’t want you to think it be like it is, but it do.

DEBT AND DESTRUCTION

When the Soviet Union failed first, the US-led liberal international system declared victory. This intoxicating “unipolar moment” saw the escalation of wars and revolutionary social change towards a goal of complete global dominance which then seemed within reach.

Three decades later Western nations are typically bankrupt. France, Britain and the United States have enormous national debts, for example. These debts have been magnified by financing the constant expansion of the bureaucratic-administrative state, by the wars fought to expand the dominance of liberal-globalism, and the costs of the policies pursued to standardise belief and behaviour across the world.

These debts cannot reasonably be repaid by the debt-issuance consumer model, whose economies now rely on financial and other services to inflate their nominal GDP.

With dwindling manufacturing, heavy industry and resource exploitation the West has a ponzi-scheme economy secured by articles of faith. These articles are called “markets”, and the fact this system is animated by belief is demonstrated by the disconnection between the real price of, say, oil, and its market listing. A second dimension is the necessity of maintaining the belief in the ability of increasingly insolvent governments to make their repayments, which is reflected in the bond markets.

This debt has been accumulated by the economics and politics of the mass destruction of civilised life.

BOLSHEVISM AND LIBERALISM

Both Bolshevism and Liberalism are atheist materialist systems which reduce to an economic remodelling of the nature of human being.

The policies of the Bolshevists and of the Liberals are based on the idea that their economic model can supply the means for a meaningful life. The politics is produced by the economics. Since the Soviet Union failed first, liberal consumerism plus periodic elections was said to be the verdict of history pronounced on the management of human affairs.

Both economic systems are of course managerial, bureaucratic and driven by their ideology - which is a belief system, and translates through cultural propaganda to a state religion.

The liberal consumer economy is animated by a form of popular occultism: the mobilisation and packaging of human desire in order to change the perception of reality according to the will of the production team.

You can now find White people in government war adverts. Jus sayin’

The value of life is replaced by price, and so we see life terminated at its beginning and end as a matter of cost and convenience. This is presented as the exercise of rights, which, being progressive, must inexorably become ever more extreme. This extremism in every case, from the racial to the sexual and so on, degrades and destroys the values of our civilisation until all we have to rely on is the ethical calculus of the ruling cult.

In reality the ruled face devaluing currencies combined with rising taxes and prices as the quality of every product and service goes down. This is a fool’s bargain, and it is not fooling everyone anymore.

COVERT REPRESSION

The CIA was founded in 1947 and one year later George F Kennan announced the “inauguration of organised political warfare”. The legacy of the mobilisation of mass consumer culture to neutralise counter-liberal currents and secure the full spectrum dominance of the liberal belief system is that three letter agencies continue to suppress nationalist movements in Europe to this day.

Business as usual? This sort of thing has been going on for years ( 2016 report )

Britain’s SIS - known as MI6 - is led by a woman of Ukrainian-Georgian heritage. The perpetual enemy of the liberal-globalists is not only the peoples they rule but Russia.

Despite being allied with the Soviet Union during world war two, the Soviets (and now the Russians) were and are a competitor power outside the liberal system, and so must be assimilated by force and subversion and sanctions and so on.

This is another legacy of the cursed 20th century. Migrants from the former Russian empire have had an extraordinary interest in the regime change business, which has also changed our regimes at home into what they are today.

THE ACTIONS OF FACTIONS

The US State is now irrational, in the sense that it is not unitary in its actions but factional. The actions of these factions are antagonistic. The foreign lobbies which dominate US political administration sponsor policies which contradict the interests of the American people.

The CIA is directing attacks on Russian refineries whilst the White House seeks to buy the fuel produced by them to ease the energy crisis resulting from this and other wars.

European liberal states are also pursuing policies against the interests and even the survival of their nations, which are their peoples. The mass migration which threatens the future of these nations in any meaningful sense has been magnified to its current scale by the foreign wars launched to “defend” and extend the power of “liberal democracy”. Dissent from the programme and its programming is punished by censorship and unpersoning.

Game over? It seems increasingly likely that Netanyahu will be replaced as Prime Minister by the head of the Israeli opposition on Sunday .

A COUNTERFEIT CULTURE

Why do we suffer a counterfeit mass culture?

Your religion, culture, history, traditions and demographic security must be destroyed in order to secure global hegemony. This is why our popular culture produces a counterfeit of all these things and more.

This popular culture includes education, takesmiths and thought leaders, the news, ambient advertising, and the terms and conditions of online and offline life - such as in the workplace. It is a form of idolatry, being the mandated reverence for a series of verbal incantations intended to displace the public perception of the changeless nature of reality and being.

This is done to present the changes produced by the permanent change cycle as normal - which is to say to normalise the revolution by which our civilisation, religion, history, traditions and peoples are being replaced.

Truth is treason in an empire of lies, especially when it’s funny.

AGAINST HUMAN DIGNITY

It is a matter of human dignity to preserve your independence from one controlling power or another. Economic independence or resilience - such as being able to own a home or practise a trade that cannot be replaced with cheaper migrant labour - insulates your dignity from the demands of the corporations and the unions alike.

If you would like to read more on how the promised liberation from limits under liberalism destroys human dignity - see here:

The political economy of liberalism replaces human dignity with dependence.

The ever expanding bureaucratic adminstrative state constantly extends its intrusions into the policing and redefinition of every aspect of our lives.

Its terms and conditions corral its populations to dependence on its economic model, penalising independence. The Lanyard Class - its army of apparatchiks - rely on the State for their career and status. “Welfare” dependency is a lifestyle and not a charitable rescue from misfortune.

Beliefs are supplied in this way, too. It is hard to wean oneself off from dependency, and this helps to explain why so many of our people still cling to bizarre and self destructive beliefs supplied by the liberal state. To detransition from this spiritual diet of delusion is intimidating and also carries the threat of the social (or even actual) death penalty, which means you can be demonised, marginalised, debanked and even murdered for daring to contradict the forced consensus of counter-sanity.

We have all had enough of this immoral blackmail.

This is universally injurious to human dignity, is a sin, a crime, and an obvious form of evil in making social and economic survival contingent on the obligation to submit to lies. To be an acceptable person is to acquiesce in them, to be a good person is to celebrate them, and to promote them professionally is to secure a well paid sinecure.

We all know that feel.

ENDGAME INSTABILITY

This system is more refined in its technique of power than ever before. Its propaganda is in your consumer choices, which circumscribe your freedom.

Yet the system is breaking down. It is breaking down because it has been able to act without restraint in its own interests for decades. The empire of lies is being undone by the mismatch of its beliefs and narratives to the reality this cult has created.

The Wile E. Coyote fizzing bomb. Yes, that’s real.

It is fenced in by its own conditions, which have replaced control with collapse. This is visible abroad, with the collapse of Israeli and US grand strategy in the Middle East, for example, and in the proxy war against Russia for the globalist EU/NATO faction. Collapse is coming home for these bad actors.

So far, there have been no meaningful consequences for those who have committed these vast crimes against their people, such as the imposition of toxic “vaccines”, the opening of the migration floodgates, and the identification in the public mind of the acme of human liberation in politics with permanent war at home and abroad.

This is plainly not the best of all possible worlds.

The wars are now being recognised as serious electoral and economic liabilities. The factions whose fortunes depend on them are becoming visible. The remnant international interest will not admit defeat. It will not go quietly.

It will double down, and therefore fall faster.

Once upon a time Reuters and The Times (UK) would publish stories like this. ( 2016 report )

The inflexible chauvinism of the internationalists makes them blind to any beliefs but their own - especially when those beliefs are true. The truth is manifestly obvious today, which means the tension between the factions in the State are going to become more prominent. This reduces to a conflict of interest between ruler and ruled. When things come to this point, and become current in public opinion, there is a crisis of political legitimacy.

WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT FOR?

The Liberal State does not discharge its duties, which are basically to provide security, prosperity and meaning to its people.

The liberal state is internationalist. This is one reason it is incoherent. The other is that its core beliefs cannot be reconciled with a sane reading of reality.

This means it will inexorably produce more social, moral and financial collapse.

A teacher in a Yookay primary school, from an image circulated this week.

I think this is where we are now, and I think the process by which most of its subject populations realise this cannot be halted or reversed.

The factions of these international actions are tearing our lives apart. Their dream of global dominance is over, and so their model, its machinery and all its malefficiency is obsolete. The explanations it supplies increasing resemble alibis supplied at a crime scene, rather than a reliable account of the nature of things.

There are no answers to the crisis we inhabit from within this system, whose mythology is mass deception. Every day, fewer people believe in the fairytales supplied by the 20th century, into whose cartoonish frame every misfortune created by this dispensation is forced by the Fourth Estate management.

The question begins to form: what is our government for? What does our politics produce? Who pays for it? Who sponsors the messages we recieve about the world. If the economy sees us as disposable here and everywhere - as a matter of its own survival - are we willing to be binned so its line can go forever up?

Our lives are packaged, priced and impoverished by an international death machine.

The globalist economy is not for but against us. This means we are governed by our enemies. The war is at home, and this is obvious now after a century of mass deception. From the depths the call of our origins as peoples and a civilisation is resounding through the ruins we inhabit. Globalism was the future once.

Tomorrow belongs to us.

There is more to life than the obscene scenes on our screens. Do not despair.

Here is a poem by TS Eliot which you might find as touching as I do.

It is my wife’s birthday today. If you are reading this, thank you for putting up with me my love.

I am going away to Fatima today for the LifeSiteNews Rome Life Forum

I shall return next week, God willing, to produce more propaganda in defence of civilisation against barbarism.

God bless you all and have a blessed Sunday. The empire of lies is breaking down, but you are not obliged to break down with it.

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