Satan presiding at the infernal council - John Martin, 1824

In this essay I hope to introduce some of the historical context of the liberal internationalism which is destroying our civilisation, and others, today.

In this seven minute post I will discuss the Enlightenment, the philosophy of Positivism which followed it, and the mass society and its belief system which has been organised to capture populations at home and abroad towards the realisation of a single global order.

It is my argument that “liberal democracy” was installed in order to export its belief system and methods of management worldwide.

I think “global liberal democracy” best considered as one stage in a centuries-long revolution whose goal is the replacement of reality with itself.

COUNTER-CIVILISATION AS PROGRESS

Perhaps the greatest trick of the mass deception of the Enlightenment is to present its counter-civilisational aims as the universal intellectual, moral and political uplift of humanity, abbreviated as “Progress”.

The commonly understood goal of the Enlightenment was to liberate Man through the application of Reason from the myths and superstitions which bound him to the order of monarchies, nations, Church and his natural state in life.

“ Enlightenment as Mass Deception ” - a chapter from “Dialectic of Enlightenment”, published in 1947

As the foundational text of the Frankfurt School argued, this Enlightenment has in fact supplied its own superstitions instead - by means of a “culture industry” whose action is to standardise belief, behaviour, art, architecture, thought, sentiment and “rational choice” in accordance with the aims of internationalism.

De Maistre saw the experimentation of Locke as a cause of the revolutionary chaos which continues to devour Europe

Of course, the Catholic Church first denounced the false idols of liberalism and the nihilism of market worship as well as the socialism prescribed as the remedy for the commodification of life.

You can read more about this in my series on the Catholic Social Teaching of Leo XIII:

You cannot reverse one revolution against reality by switching it for another. From the point of view of the counter-revolutionary, liberalism and socialism are sibling religions of Man, limited to the same material-rationalist reductionism which deletes any higher spiritual purpose for mankind and does not recognise the essential value of human life.

They both aim to overwrite reality with their programming.

The counter-revolution is about the recognition of objective reality, morality and the truth.

As the Replacement Clock shows, we Europeans shall be an ethnic minority in our homelands by the next century.

I paywall these Monday posts in recognition of those subscribers who pay me to write them.

If you cannot pay me and would like to read them, email me at frankwrighter@pm.me saying “SKINT” with a brief note, and if I believe you I may let you in free of charge.