It has been said by others interested in postliberalism that what comes after Liberalism will be Bonapartism. So what is it, and to whom does it appeal?

For a treatment of the end of Liberalism, see here.

In this two part post I will discuss the nature of the political settlement of the Regime, which I think is a form of extremism. This centrism is a type of managerial technocracy, whose contempt for the populations it rules will contribute to the character of the system which will replace it.

I will also examine the idea of Bonapartism, considering the views of Edmund Burke, Antonio Gramsci, Karl Marx and Napoleon I and III.

Concepts include:

What is Bonapartism?

The insincerity of our politics

Centrism, Managerialism, Paternalism

The extremism of Regime governments

A crisis of power

This idea I owe to Kevin Michael Grace, who produces the KMG show on YouTube. H…