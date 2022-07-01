The Centre Cannot Hold
Part One in a series on Bonapartism
It has been said by others interested in postliberalism that what comes after Liberalism will be Bonapartism. So what is it, and to whom does it appeal?
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For a treatment of the end of Liberalism, see here.
In this two part post I will discuss the nature of the political settlement of the Regime, which I think is a form of extremism. This centrism is a type of managerial technocracy, whose contempt for the populations it rules will contribute to the character of the system which will replace it.
I will also examine the idea of Bonapartism, considering the views of Edmund Burke, Antonio Gramsci, Karl Marx and Napoleon I and III.
Concepts include:
What is Bonapartism?
The insincerity of our politics
Centrism, Managerialism, Paternalism
The extremism of Regime governments
A crisis of power
This idea I owe to Kevin Michael Grace, who produces the KMG show on YouTube. H…