In a week which saw Forever War stumble in its latest attempt to sell freedom bombs, this time to the Ukraine, the British Army announced OP TEAMWORK. This upbeat little number is a service wide effort to get everyone to sit down and think about the bad words.

The exercise was conducted – if the newspapers can be believed – at the behest of the Secretary of Ceremonial Ironing, Ben Wallace, who knows a lot about appearances having been in the Guards.

Everyone in green has had to have a group encounter about how we must do our best to stop hurting other people’s feelings. We are told that Ivan is preparing to roll over Europe in his flame throwing tanks, so it’s pronouns at the ready, troops! (Don’t say ‘lads’ - let’s stick to rank so we don’t misgender anyone).

A list would be helpful in these cases. I hope to see one composed by the Army for this purpose. A handy flashcard of naughty words to consult every time you are conducting a dangerous experiment in conversation. You could print it…