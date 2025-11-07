Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeron Smith's avatar
Jeron Smith
19h

LOL @laxative advert. Wish I could afford but glad you're part of the lineup.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Klipa's avatar
Jonathan Klipa
14h

Looks like it’s Movember all year good sir

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Frank Wright
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture