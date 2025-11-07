Today’s post is to let you know I will be making an appearance in Rome next month.

If you would like to come and ask me more about my work, and especially about the campaign we have put together at LifeSiteNews to stop the criminal sale of children and the reduction of motherhood to a transaction then this is your chance.

I will be speaking at this year’s Rome Life Forum, which takes place from the 3rd to the 5th of December.

Though the speaking events are scheduled for the 4th and 5th, there is a guided tour of notable sites within and outside the Vatican City on December 3rd.

You could meet me, Fr. Dave Nix, Liz Yore, and of course John Henry Westen in Rome at the end of the Jubilee Year, taking a final opportunity to access the Holy Door of the Holy See.

There will also be a secret addition to the roster of speakers, whose expertise in the apparitions of Our Lady will help to explain the crisis we face in the modern world - and how the message of Fatima applies to the contemporary West.

You can also expect to hear from His Excellency Bishop Eleganti, Rachel Mastrogiacomo and Dr Patrick Castle:

More than a mere conference, the Rome Life Forum offers a chance for laity and clergy to meet and decide on strategy and action in this time of crisis in the Church and State.

The addition of this rum character to the lineup is the reason you are reading this right now.

There was a less flattering headshot provided by the LifeSite video lead, the dreaded Walter Willits - hammer of my public image.

I offered this image may be better suited as the “before” picture in an advertising campaign for laxatives, and so it was swapped out for the one above.

St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City

If you are able to get to the Forum, I would be happy to meet you in person and discuss any and all aspects of my work, our campaign to stop surrogacy at LifeSiteNews, and share any insights I have on matters of Church and State.

There are many exciting plans for the future in the making.

You can be a part of that process.

The Rome Life Forum is no mere talking shop - but a node of a growing network of faithful Catholics and Christians whose real world mission is to restore everything in Christ.

For over ten years the Rome Life Forum has convened to defend the faith and promote practical, positive action in the service of Christ and of Our Lady, Mediatrix of All Graces.

The Rome Life Forum was founded in 2013 by John Henry Westen as a response to the demoralising confusion flowing from the papacy of Francis.

There is a series of videos on the issues and personalities featured at the Rome Life Forum over the years - which you can find here.

This Forum is your opportunity to meet with faithful Catholics whose determination to defend the faith is combined with real-world activism.

If you wish to fight against the commonplace of evil - and to replace it with the Common Good - come to the Rome Life Forum and join us.

You can book your tickets to this year’s Rome Life Forum - December 3rd-5th - on the official RLF website here.

