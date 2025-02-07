I have been telling you for a while now that the reality we inhabit has been manufactured by the liberal global state through the mass production of culture.
This process of cultural production explained why everything is fake and gay.
The revelations of this week have proven that it was indeed fake, and this is why everything is also gay.
This is a post e…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Frank Wright to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.