It is time to stop the snarky comments over the culture war fence and pay attention to the vast, pitiless machine which is rolling over all of our houses.

People often object to yet another piece moaning about this or that. They are right to do so. Complaining whilst doing nothing is the pastime of losers.

I have decided it is time we start talking about how to win. By ‘we’ I mean people who are not mad, not part of the elite, and not more concerned with hating our neighbours for daring to disagree with us than with the gigantic savage machine devouring everything of value in the world.

It is time for Regime change, and that charitable act should of course begin at home.