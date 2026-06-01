Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MN's avatar
MN
7h

This post left me £60 lighter.

Thank you Frank.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Frank Wright and others
Jim's avatar
Jim
7h

Frank, great list. I felt my brain cells starting to sweat just reading the titles and your perspectives.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture