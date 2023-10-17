New current thing just dropped. Avatars at the ready.

This is a very long post. I hope it will serve as a primer for information on the Middle East, whose long and complex history I cannot hope to compass here.

What I have hoped to produce is a briefing which will help you understand the competing interests in the region.

There is a two minute brief at the start and a much longer one at the end. Apologies for omissions or mistakes, I am still a bit poorly and the material is extensive.

I have not covered everything - but I hope there is enough here to inform your world view and help you ask better questions about the situation.