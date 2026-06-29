The transvaluation of the sacred and profane is a hallmark of the Liberal Cult.

We live in a long revolution whose aim is the replacement of everything with itself.

The concepts we are given to understand our world have almost completely normalised pure make belief.

In this post I will show a few examples of Liberal Idolatry to show how it has produced a cult of mad superstitions under the guise of a liberating humanism.

The deletion of the supernatural basis of our civilisation has replaced Christ with superstitions so ridiculous they invite laughter when accurately described.

This is the reason these lies are surrounded by a bodyguard of censorship, as the only way to preserve these mandatory delusions is to make any honest speech about them a crime.

Thankfully, life is not a game.

Here are a few of the bizarre signals of what is called virtue by a system of mobilised vice.

MAN IS BASICALLY GOOD

The history of mankind demonstrates it is not only foolish but reckless to consider Man basically good.

The Liberal idea, being a refinement of the revolutionary notions of people like Rousseau, presumes an imaginary but inviolable basic goodness to mankind, and broadly follows the Rousseauian notion that it is civilisation which makes us wicked.

In the early 20th century Freudianism appeared, to diagnose well ordered morality as a production line of mass neurosis. This was to recast normal life as a mental illness, with the cure being sex without restriction.

One of the later Freudians, Wilhelm Reich, diagnosed the family as a factory of “fascism”, with the cure being the sexualisation of women and children.

Men are flawed, given to vice, and we repeatedly find ourselves enticed into the self destructive habits called sin because we find its fatal appeal seductive.

It is wiser to recognise our nature than to imagine us perfect. To imagine we are made wicked by the natural order and justice which balances our inner and outer lives is to revolt against the sovereignty of God and the basic reality of human nature. It is to invite precisely the sort of normalised depravity we inhabit today, in a hypersexualised and pornified world in which even children are routinely consumed by a licentiousness without limits.

When Man is given moral liberty he is apt to become a libertine, as there is then nothing to restrain him but Reason. This happens because we prefer to supply reasons for any desire which comes to dominate us. A less foolish way to live is to acknowledge this fact, and develop some discipline instead of demanding the satisfaction of all our desires.

We can then enact laws and foster customs according to the understanding of our actual nature - and not a counterfactual fantasy of the Goodness of All Men.

Another form of arithmetic shows the heart-stopping fatality of our political economy.

SOCIAL ARITHMETIC AS ETHICS

The Liberal Idea replaces morality with mathematics. If a sufficient number of people believe an act or thing is good, then it becomes so.

This is called “preference utilitarianism” - what the majority prefer becomes The Greatest Good for the Maximum Possible Number.

That this reduces humanity to a number is one alarming fact. Another is that whatever can be popularised through political permission and propaganda becomes “good” by default.

This is why the business of permanent war is the “defence of democracy”, why the sexualisation and sterilisation of children is the defence of their rights, why the legal privilege to kill your own offspring is liberating, why the disposal of the elderly is a “right to die” and the sale of children an altruistic business.

The mass production of the belief that evil is a public good is the process by which the numbers are secured to make a virtue of every destructive vice.

This exterminates the essential value of human life in a cost-benefit analysis that is universally degrading.

Of course, this is also a question of who counts the numbers, and for whose purpose.

Here are some numbers which do not enter the Liberal calculus of the Maximum Good.

What we have today is “hedonic utilitarianism” - the idea that whatever we want is best, and what we do not want is worst. This is the pleasure principle as atheist moral theology. It says this:

Whatever I want at the time is good

Whatever causes me pleasure is good

Whatever causes me pain, sacrifice, or disadvantage is bad

If people can be made to desire what is supplied to them by the consumer nihilist regime, they can be made to believe they inhabit a Good State.

This is how the Liberal State functions, in manufacturing desires and demand for what it supplies, and ensuring we are supplied nothing besides.

If you add the word “Reddit” to every university you get the picture of Best Ideas Man and how he is made.

THE BEST IDEAS WIN

The belief the best ideas win is false. This is demonstrated by the quality of the ideas which rule us today. Take a look around your life. Is the social algorithm which rules us really composed of the wisest and finest ideas possible?

To ask is to laugh.

This concept is a Liberal Trick. It presents its closed system as open and free, tolerant of all views, and its products as the result of reason liberated from any restraining orders.

We are told that the Liberal System is pluralist - that it is the best of systems as it tolerates all ideas equally, and sifts them through the free contest of concepts so that only the fittest survive to shape our lives.

In reality dialogue and debate are totems, and to point out their function is taboo.

There is no “dialogue” in a locked discourse. “Debate” is a dead end into which we are intentionally directed to argue the case for reality against people who disbelieve in it.

The terms and conditions of “debate” are defined by a century of technique.

This has made the statement of the obvious a form of blasphemy. If you do not think this true, consider how casually the name of Christ is profaned, and how severely you will be punished for stating basic facts about reality.

After a century of cultural transitioning our vocabulary of experience is so impoverished and garbled that even without consistent speech policing it cannot furnish an explanation of the dire state we are in. All the concepts we have of the past, present and possible futures are produced in the same way as the junk food which stacks the aisles of our supermarkets. They are there to fill us up without feeding us. Ten decades of liberal debate have starved us of the means of production of common sense.

This is a trap, which has been set and subtly perfected over a hundred years.

Progress is widely believed to be true by the same people who tell you the slippery slope is a myth. In practice they are the same thing.

HUMAN PROGRESS

Perhaps the most ridiculous foundational idea of the Liberal Revolution is that Mankind gets morally and intellectually better as a function of time.

This is what the “progress” beloved of “progressives” means: that we all get better because the calendar flips over. An idea so risible that it is appalling it is so widely presumed to be true. The British philosopher John Gray pointed out this pious nonsense out for what it is, as Terry Eagleton noted in this review of Gray’s 2018 book Seven Types of Atheism :

In fact, most supposedly secular thought in Gray’s view is repressed religion, from the liberalism of John Locke to the millenarian visions of the Jacobins and Bolsheviks. The popular belief that atheism and religion are opposites is, in his view, a mistake.

To the humanist idea of Man “Progress” is an article of faith, which again Gray describes as a myth in several other works.

Gray says that this delusion is popular because Man cannot live without something beyond himself to sustain him.

“Humans cannot live without illusions. For the men and women of today, an irrational faith in progress may be the only antidote to nihilism. Without the hope that the future will be better than the past, they could not go on.”

The invention that mothered this necessary belief in the illusion of Progress was the nihilism of the Liberal Revolution, which claims Man can be the engine of his own transcendence, and in his reason find all the salvation he requires.

Gray shows this is a nihilist trap. Again, Liberalism liberates Man into a void, in which his only hope is provided by irrational superstitions. Like progress and of course “equality”.

Vonnegut’s short story shows how a future society handicaps, torments and humiliates strong, intelligent and exceptional men to secure universal equality.

THE CULT OF EQUALITY

My son is nine years old and he continues to grow. He is already up to my nose and will soon be yet another obvious reminder of the many immutable dimensions of human inequality.

In their faculties, their intellect, their strength, weakness and size, human beings are not and never will be equal.

The mandating of the mass belief in equality simply handicaps the best to make the worst feel better. The gifted are disprivileged, the result is a crisis of competence in which positions of power and professional advantage are distributed for any and all reasons unrelated to capability. Nothing and no one is good when everyone is respected, nothing is going to work if rewards are apportioned on the basis of political make-belief.

That we do not live in a meritocracy but in its opposite is the startling result of the mad cult of equality. This is a foundational belief in a wider religion of mankind long celebrated by the revolutionaries, and now preached from the Vatican.

Progress is a process, not a product. It never stops, its demands necessarily ever more extreme. Equalisation is not enough. The nonsense of progressive “justice” now demands all the fences be torn down.

MENDING THE FENCES OF SENSE

As we can see, the boundaries have been torn down in an act of vengeance on their necessary purpose. Morality is objective, and so is meaning and reality.

The replacement of all this with a subjective meaning of your choice is to make of life a voracious bargain hunt at the expense of the value of everything in it.

The belief that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence of common sense is the process of universal browing, befouling every pasture with a filth which does not fertilise. This is the rescaping of the life of the mind, the profaning of creation and the soul of man, and it is proof positive that there is one form of man-made climate change which is undeniably true.

The man-made change of the climate of opinion has replaced the purpose of our lives with an existential crisis. There is no refuge from reality. The false promises of utopia are a seductive invitation to destroy yourself, and all we used to hold dear.

Debating Liberal party politics for beginners

If you claim to disbelieve in God, make sure to disbelieve in them all. Do not forget to reject the false idols of the Liberal State Religion. It is surprising to see what dark juju lurks behind the blinding Enlightenment. To learn to live without false consolation is truly liberating.

The beginning of this practical wisdom is the acceptance of the fact that Man is not fit to be worshipped, and that any cult which does so deliberately transfigures mankind into an idealised phantom. This way of life is a way of death, venerating what cannot be at the cost of what is, which is all of us and everything in life.

The reflection we receive of our being and reality through the prism of Liberalism is an illusion. We have looked so long into this magic mirror that we can no longer see what it is, and that what it shows is light entertainment absent the nightside of our nature.

When we realise what we are and are not seeing it comes as no surprise that a cult built around Man to replace Christ has delivered us into universal evil.

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