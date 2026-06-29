Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacques de Molay's avatar
Jacques de Molay
2d

Another great article, with equally great memes. The thing is they know their schemes are unpalatable, unfair and downright dangerous to whichever nation they are inflicted on. Ideas so terrible that the government has to prioritise arresting, and prosecuting any brave soul who dare criticise them. I can only speculate on what their grand plan is. I'm sure it's nothing good, as evidenced by watching my country decline for my whole adult life. The only question is how long are we going to let this horror show unfold?

Reply
Share
8 replies
Asgard2208's avatar
Asgard2208
2d

Excellent stuff, Frank!

Reply
Share
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture