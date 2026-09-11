Allegory of the Battle of Lepanto , Veronese, 1572

I am a busy bee in Washington DC at the moment and I shall be talking about that when I get home.

For the time being I think it very helpful to diagnose the contribution of liberal modern beliefs to the omnicrisis we inhabit.

This post will help you understand why the recognition of the wrong direction taken by the modern West explains why grave moral evil has been normalised and institutionalised in our politics and society.

Finally, I show that this condition is not irreversible. It is vital to recognise the causes of the terrible effects we endure in order to remove them. This is what it means to build a practical strategy to restore our civilisation.

Introduction - The Evils of Modern Society

The evil of modern society is so prevalent that even atheists and progressives can no longer ignore it.

Our economies foster and monetise dependency and addiction, and the global agenda of the liberal regimes amounts to a total war on our civilisation, often partnered with the waging of wars abroad.

That we are ruled into chaos by the wicked is a fact which unites an increasing number of people in the formerly free world.

How did Christendom fall so fast - into a state in which it is legal to buy and sell AI-edited babies?

The worship of technology is producing a nightmarish vision of hell on earth - governed by algorithm - whilst the artificial means of the production of human life promise to replace mothers and the family.

Today we consider how a remarkable letter from Leo XIII predicted the rottenness of the modern state we are in - and how his remedy - to restore all in Christ - would prove to be more urgent now than ever before.

THE POISON AND THE REMEDY

Before Pope Leo XIII wrote the nine encyclicals of the Catholic Social Teachings, he released an encyclical letter in 1878.

Echoing the great victories at the siege of Malta, at Lepanto - and that of the first Pope Leo who turned back Attila the Hun from Rome, Inscrutabili speaks of

“On the evils affecting modern society: their causes and remedies”.

Pope Leo XIII does not endorse the reduction of human life to a component in global trade. He does not recommend the dismantling of industrial civilisation.

Nor does he celebrate the acceptance of mortal sin in the lives of those so given to it that their identities are secured in their disordered sexual behaviour.

Leo XIII reminds us of the duty of the Pope - to condemn the defection from the teachings of the Catholic Church, founded by Christ Himself - and to warn men of the damnation they face here and in eternity in their dedication instead to sin.

You can read Gilson’s superb book free of charge, here.

In this series I have referred to Etienne Gilson’s excellent book on the Catholic Social Teachings, titled The Church Speaks to the Modern World.

It is a complete guide to the nine encyclicals themselves - and adds at the end the letter which began what is now called the Leonine Corpus.

This letter not only shows how the defection from the Church of Christ is the root of all evil in our modern world.

It speaks of a Catholic Church which was fearless and valiant, which won wars against overwhelming odds, and for which heroic men would face death without fear.

The power of the writings of Pope Leo XIII is tremendous.

He was a lion of the faith, worthy of the name of Pope Leo the Great - whose great piety turned back the tide of the Huns.

In the eleven pages of this letter is a call from the deep which could reawaken the West.

I have paywalled these Monday posts in recognition of those readers who pay for my work.

If you would like to read this and cannot pay, email me saying SKINT and I will let you in.

If you have cancelled your paid subscription due to lack of money email me and I will renew it, free of charge, by way of thanks for your support.

My email is: frankwrighter@pm.me

Notation and illumination of matins prayer “De Profundis”, from the Choir Book of Albrecht , 1559

DE PROFUNDIS CLAMAVI

Out of the depths I have cried to Thee, O Lord Psalm 129

Our world is mired in grave moral evil. This serious condition accompanies a culture of public discourse which is unserious beyond the ridiculous.

It is shocking, therefore, to read anything which speaks simply and profoundly to the crisis of our times.

Pope Leo XIII calls for help in the battle for the salvation of souls

After almost a hundred and fifty years, the modern world described by Leo XIII has become a nihilistic void devouring everything.

The meaning of the Church, the meaning of life, and the meaning of words have all slipped into its black mouth.

See how Inscrutabili opens. Read its list of modern ills. In every case, from the foundation of human understanding to the corruption of the State, the sickness diagnosed here now resembles a terminal condition.

In the liberal world we are ruled by “obstinate minds” which will not recognise even the authority of basic reality.

Political policy agitates and mobilises factions of grievance, whose grievances against the facts of life are stirred into an inverted heroism with calls to save the planet from mankind, to liberate mankind into grave moral evil, and to destroy our nations for the profit of a system so corrupt it relies on digital tyranny to preserve its power.

Such people present themselves as “champions of country, of freedom, of every kind of right”. It is hard to name some moral outrage which has not been championed as a human right.

Since the time of Leo XIII, wrongs have become rights. Political power and the Godless social revolutions it promotes presents the destruction of our Christian civilisation as a creative solution to the human condition.

As Leo XIII says, it is necessary to point out the seriousness of the situation in order to take action to restore what has been lost.

Our world cannot be saved with ecumenical humanism. We need men with the hearts of lions.

King Richard I of England - The Lionheart

THE MISSION OF THE CHURCH - RECIVILISATION

That the Catholic Church should say the rejection of its teachings is the root of all evil in the modern world may come as no surprise to some.

To others it is remarkable the Church would defend its own teachings at all.

This is a case that is explained, however - and not stated as some empty axiom:

Leo XIII says the idea of civilisation is a fantasy if it is not defined in the defence of the truth, the unchanging virtues and the natural justice through which God inspires an order which promotes human flourishing.

How stark is Leo’s warning of annihilation today, when the Church speaks not to the modern world in this way - but speaks for the modern agenda instead?

Leo XIII says that to see sanely “the age in which we live, so hostile to religion and to the Church of Christ”, is indeed to see

“…our epoch is rushing wildly along the straight road to destruction”.

The mission of the Church is the salvation of souls. Its task is also the defence of the foundations of civilisation, as the replacement of the unchanging principles of truth and justice by nothingness are an insult to God which delivers man into ruin.

There is no civilisation without the Church.

THE FIGHT BEGINS AT HOME

Pope Leo reminds us that the defence of civilisation begins not with the State, but with the family - the basic unit of the nation made in the image of God.

Prayer and family may seem a feeble remedy, until an explanation of the Catholic worldview supplies the large scale effect of Christian marriage and family life.

Pope Leo XIII shows how we may rescue our nations from the mass production of “rotten stock”:

This is a letter which reminds us that overwhelming odds were overcome in the battle at Lepanto through the weapon of the Holy Rosary.

It shows us the poverty of modern life, in its reduction to the “insatiable seeking after self-interest alone”, with our brief days dissolved into the desires of the flesh, the wanting and having of things.

THE CAUSE OF CHRIST IS HEROIC

Correctly understood this letter is a call to arms. How deep is the call is the measure of the depth of those who hear it.

To those who have lived in vain for a cause, this is your fight.

To those who despair, this is your hope.

All is not lost. Everything is at stake. The hour is late.

It is time to take up the Cross. This is the Good Fight. It is for Christ, the Light of the World. Will you stand with Him to beat back the darkness?

This is the question that is hidden in the lines of Pope Leo XIII. Followed by some of the most resplendent wisdom in history, Inscrutabili is the bugle in the morning, calling men from their slumbers to stand to and fight to the end - however their end may come.