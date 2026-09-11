Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
1d

Dear Frank

Thank you.

Moral Party Mission Statement

By Reading This, One Of The Most Important Decisions Of Your Life,

And That Of All Our Future Generations, Will Be Decided Upon.

To Either Join Our Incorruptible Moral Party, Or Decide Not To.

We need to stop the incessant complaining, we need to stop just talking about it,

we need to stop just writing about it, we need to stop continually playing defense,

we need to stop repeatedly being demoralized, we need to stop being black-pilled,

we need to stop with the delusional hopium being supplied by nefarious agencies,

we need to stop thinking it is completely hopeless or that we are totally powerless,

and we definitely need to stop letting the fiendishly unscrupulous globalist cabal

constantly play us against one another with devilish divide and conquer schemes.

“The future belongs to those who give the next generation reason for hope.”

Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

The only thing that will change this horrendously awful situation we now face,

is for us to finally realize that we must organize and unite together politically.

The walls are closing in fast, so this will most likely be our last possible chance.

Be courageous with full determination, for the sake of our future generations.

“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.”

1 Corinthians 16:13

https://MoralParty.com/Mission

Mark

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Mrs. Mandy Harris's avatar
Mrs. Mandy Harris
1d

REMEMBERING CHARLIE KIRK VIDEO ..HIS CHRISTIAN MESSAGE SPREADING STILL IN USA.

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/remembering-charlie-kirk?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=9m8wn

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