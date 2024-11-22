JORDAN PETERSON: CANADIAN PSYCHO
Peterson has published a book about his personal God Delusion.
Jordan Peterson is a seething nutcase.
If you call him one, he acts like one. I was blocked for naming him accurately, which suggests he is indeed trans-sane, being uncontrollably triggered by a label in accordance with observable reality.
Now he is inviting his audience to join him in hell.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Frank Wright to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.