Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Proinséas Ó Súilleabháin's avatar
Proinséas Ó Súilleabháin
19h

Dear frank sorry about your car I wish you and your family a very blessed and enjoyable stay in our Country which was the land of saints and scholars and will be again

May god bless you and your family and reward you for all your good work

Viva Cristo Rey!

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G Wooster's avatar
G Wooster
19h

Thanks for the list Frank. Enjoy the holiday.

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