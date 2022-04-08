Welcome once more to the NOTLOL that is the state of the world. Careful readers will have apprised themselves of the fact that all that is can be divided into LOL and NOTLOL.

The contents of today’s post are as follows:

1. LOL - “Clappy Days”

2. NOTLOL

Economic suicide – The sanctions ruin Europe

Prisoner Zelensky?

Remigration – an idea whose time has come

Orban wins big and is immediately punished

War news

India snubs the UK

3. ENDLOL - “Hitler Shortages Leave West Playing Catchup”

Preface

In order to leaven the mood somewhat we shall have a LOL segment today, in which sensible chuckles can be be had at one of the most successful, and largely completely forgotten, Current Things to Clap. There will also be an ENDLOL to finish. This is to defray the impact of the appalling news, which as usual reads like the ravings of some criminal madman.