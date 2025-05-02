We are going to win.

Today’s bumper roundup of the so-called news is full of pique: peak Zionism, peak Globalism, and the sting in the tail end of the old liberal order.

What have the global elites got in store, now they admit the end of their old world order? Will Globalism v2.0 arrive in time to save them?

Featuring the Dark Lord Tony Blair, the Jews as “masters of the universe”, civil war in Israel and how change is inevitable - and you can help to make it.

Change is coming - find out how you can be a part of it - and why the Evil Empire’s Digital Doomscape won’t save their politics of self destruction.

CONTENTS

BLAIR PULLS THE RUG ON NET ZERO

…AND PRESENTS DIGITAL TYRANNY AS THE ANSWER

CARNEY - DIGITAL BLAIRISM IN ACTION?

DID STOLEN BILLIONS SWING THE ELECTION IN CANADA?

FROM LIBERAL GLOBALISM TO DIGITAL TYRANNY

MISSING TRILLIONS IN THE US FUNDING DIGITAL TRANSITION

REMIGRATION IS THE SOLUTION

UK HOMELAND PARTY CONFERENCE

MEME WARFARE AGAINST THE MACHINE

NATIONAL POPULISM ON THE RISE

PEAK ZIONISM, PEAK GLOBALISM

WHY TOMORROW BELONGS TO US

THE DARK LORD RETURNS

The mephitic laughter of Tony Blair echoed through the noosphere this week, as his Institute for Global Satanism published a report saying net zero was a doomed pack of lies which everyone hated.

Since Keir Starmer “stuck two fingers up at Blair” and continues to disregard his advice on how to manage our civilisation into digital tyranny, it appears that Starmer has once again been taught to never cross the Dark Lord.

Blair, the most successful Western politician of the last three decades, has a fair claim to be “master of the universe” himself, as his machine politics and policies have shaped the liberal consensus entirely. He leads 800 former government members and technocrats to transition us all into his idea of heaven on earth.

Headlines shrieked of how Blair had sparked civil war in the ruling Labour party over Net Zero. A second revolt has exploded over mass migration, following a third fiasco over whether Starmer thinks women have willies.

The real news here is that Tony Blair is exasperated with Starmer’s incompetence, who is leading the Labour Party to annihiliation in the elections it has not yet banned. Predictably, Labour lost a by-election to Reform yesterday - giving the populist-lite party of Farage another seat in Parliament.

The Labour Party cancelled elections in regions they were certain to lose, denying millions of English people the right to vote them - and the equally globalist Tories - out.

Despite the usual tactics of voting pacts to stop real change, Reform has won over half the seats already declared in councils.

Reform do not have a serious political economy - but they will do before they win the next general election - and this will be informed by demand for the reversal of mass migration and Project Global generally.

Sensible politics is making a comeback.

People demand real change, as it turns out they would like to be able to afford to have a family and some place like home.

The Dark Lord Blair, of course, has other plans.

BLAIR CANCELS NET ZERO?

Blair’s Institute for Global Change is dedicated to teaching world leaders how to market digital ID and social control through technology as the solution to all the problems people like Blair created.

Blair is a master of machine politics and Starmer is not.

The Blair model is to show the electorate you will deliver stability through RADICAL change.

This means you won’t be able to vote for nasty populists with policies that correct and do not promote the suicide of your nation.

Blair says digital ID will solve the mass migration crisis his three governments orchestrated to globalise Britain and dissolve its national identity. This model was exported around the West, and his job now is to see to it all the remaining liberal-global leaders follow him.

Reform is “Not Them”. If it does not adopt counterglobal policies, it won’t be.

The EU’s Von der Leyen, Canada’s Carney - they promise renewal through technology to preserve their own power against yours.

This is presented as your national interest by clever managers. Keir Starmer, who is neither, is simply blurting out the truth instead. His government is locking up English people who object to self destruction by design, and is moving to block out the sun.

The Dark Lord knows this will derail the whole show. He is trying to save Starmer from himself, and by extension, the project of transitioning our civilisation into a digital tyranny.

This is the smart move you will see by the enemy everywhere.

If you want to know how the empire strikes back, watch the Dark Lord in action.

This explains why Blair has rug-pulled Net Zero by saying the politicians who push it are fuelled by “irrational hysteria” - and that leaders like Starmer are demanding huge sacrifices from their populations for no good reason - and they know it.

You can read about why Blair called Net Zero a “doomed agenda” here. It is a smart move to usher in his solution to the problems he has caused.

OH CANADA

The electoral machine was in full effect in Canada, delivering a minority government for a very Blairite candidate.

Mark Carney promised to solve the problems his globalism has created with exactly the sort of talk Tony would endorse.

This was helped by pumping 40 billion dollars into the Liberal Party’s institutional arms on April 1st - handing taxpayers’ money to itself without a vote and with very few reports in the media.

Carney vowed to work for everyone who identifies as Canadian and to build a “Canada Strong” - using, uhh, civil society and the kind of technology which reminds us of the Dark Lord.

Carney has squeaked in on the back of Boomer Cringe Nationalism and the switch of most of the lefty NDP vote to his party.

He will probably rely on the remaining NDP MPs to pass his technocratic laws - such as those which criminalise criticising his evil plans.

Carney announced the postwar global order was over and is promising stability and renewal in Canada - through the transition to digital governance. Expect hate speech laws, social credit and other strong measures to “counter populism” that is, to eliminate the threat to “democracy” presented by policies people like.

DIGITAL UNDERGROUND IN THE USA?

When people make claims like those of Catherine Fitts I am inclined to disregard them. Yet no one else is Catherine Fitts, and so her report on the missing trillions - maybe $50 trillion - from the US government is alarming.

Fitts has found the evidence for all this over 20 years of published research and that is why I will listen to her . She has already documented over $21 trillion of vanished US taxpayer money - which she says has been funding the creation of a digital tyranny in the US and abroad.

She told Tucker Carlson around 170 underground bases have been built with it, too - with both suggesting this looked a lot like preparations for a “mass extinction event”.

Shockbait? I don’t think so. Fitts has the receipts.

I believe the old global order is seeking to save its “liberal democracy” from, uhh, democracy - by transition to permanent digital control. Will this happen in time?

No, says Fitts. Which is why Tony Blair is in such a hurry.

REMIGRATION SOLVES MOST OF YOUR PROBLEMS

Absent a hostile government, remigration would solve the housing crisis, the crime epidemic, the mass rape of children, terrorism, remove a demand for hate speech laws and undermine the planned suppression of wages and living standards generally.

You can solve all the problems created by liberal globalism without entering a digital prison with no exit: through REMIGRATION.

The liberal regime was designed to replace our civilisation - with itself. New technology makes this possible in a new way. The technique has not changed: persuade the population through the production of mass culture that what is bad for them is the ultimate good.

This is why anyone seeking to save you from this is called dangerous - because they are.

Sensible nationalists are winning hearts and minds from Romania to Germany, to France, Austria and even in Britain - perhaps the most heavily propagandised nation in the West.

“We need remigration, homogeneity and deportation flights” - Herbert Kickl , leader of the Austrian FPO which won the elections last September.

I went to the remigration conference of the Homeland Party last weekend, where we heard how to win in a hostile environment from the AfD.

One powerful weapon is reality based messaging - such as the fact that mass migration endangers women, children - and is enacted by policy to lower your wages and the general standard of living - forever.

Lena Kotré - AfD member of the Brandenburg Parliament - described how mass migration has replaced homelands with a danger so prevalent that women and girls fear going out after dark.

Lena Kotré, sensibly positioned in the centre.

Her response? She armed women by handing out kubotans, whilst working to promote the realistic and sensible solution of reclaiming a safe homeland through remigration.

This ugly reality is real for the millions of women and children outside the fantasy liberal paradise we see advertised on our screens.

MEME WARFARE AGAINST THE MACHINE

Another weapon is memes - with the AfD’s Branko Rorić giving a brilliant rundown of how to disrupt the captive media narrative. One lolworthy example is Stolzmonat - literally “Pride Month”, where the banner of Satan has been replaced with one displaying shades of the German flag.

By June 2023, “one in five Germans were openly proud” - to be German. Note the use of menes to laugh at the regime parties. lol.

This does not do justice to the brilliance of the man. Listen to him explain how you exploit points of weakness in the enemy machine in forty seconds:

Blairite machine politics is changing. It has been the Western model for the sale and export of liberal globalism in the guise of the national interest for decades.

We know the machine is afraid. We know this is because no one wants what it is selling anymore.

We know all it has to offer is self destruction, and we know that the only way it can preserve its power is by total digital domination.

Now we know how to break it.

You can watch all 40 minutes of Branko’s winning strategy here.

PEAK ZIONISM

Yes, I predicted the end of the liberal global order and even the liberal technocrats are now saying that out loud.

I also said Zionism has peaked, and guess what? Turns out that despite their efforts, they are not the “masters of the universe” they are imagined to be.

Who would dare to suggest they are? Norm Coleman, leader of the Republican Jewish Coalition made the antisemitic claim that

“The masters of the universe are Jews”.

Coleman, a former Senator, backed up his antisemitic conspiracy theory with vicious misinformation.

“We’ve got Altman at OpenAI, we’ve got [Facebook founder Mark] Zuckerberg, we’ve got [Google founder] Sergey Brin, we’ve got a group across the board. Jan Koum, y’know, founded WhatsApp. It’s us.”

What prompted Coleman to echo the Protocols of the Elders of Zion - a notorious fabrication intended to show how a certain tribe seeks to become, uhh, masters of the universe?

Well, people have noticed what Israel is doing and they don’t like it. Why can’t this be stopped, given the thoroughly debunked dominance in the digital, print and broadcast media that Coleman alleges?

He says there is not enough censorship and propaganda, basically.

This is why a majority of Americans have an unfavourable view of Israel. Coleman sees no connection between what Americans and the rest of the world see Israel do and this unfavourable view - concluding that the fact they can view it is the problem.

Coleman’s speech was followed, bizarrely, by a visibly angry Israel lobbyist who works to censor the facts about Israel’s actions.

Jordana Cutler is the Jewish Diaspora chief at Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

At 57 seconds she says she bans content saying

“the Jews run the world”.

How does this all make sense?

Cutler, who used to work for Netanyahu, has led “industry change” in banning any criticism of Israel or of Zionism as “antisemitism” - altering policies across most social media platforms.

UK lawmakers are advised that antisemitism includes mentioning anything unpleasant that the liberal-global elite is doing.

Reality is antisemitic.

It calls this “conspiracy theories”.

Sadly, it looks like Tony Blair is now an antisemite for saying Net Zero is a mad, bad elite conspiracy against the people.

You can read all about why talking about reality is antisemitic here.

Norm Coleman gets a pass - but Benjamin Netanyahu did not. He was called an antisemite not for destroying Israel - nor for suggesting Israel police the planet with AI and nuclear weapons - but for talking Elon Musk into helping him censor Twitter.

Plainly, either everything and everyone is antisemitic - or something...

What might be the reason for the horrific surge in “antisemitism” - which Nosferatu now says requires a Zionist terrorist campaign across the West to make your phone explode?

This meme is - well, you know who to call.

As the virulent antisemite Maximum Blumenthal put it:

As numerous polls show young Americans are increasingly skeptical of Israel – with a recent survey showing 71% of Democrats and 50% of Republicans under age 49 now hold an unfavorable view of Israel – establishment politicians have consistently blamed TikTok’s algorithm for the decline in enthusiasm for genocide.

POWER WITHOUT LIMITS

What does this mean? It means power without limits is self destructive.

The near limitless media power of the Zionist lobby is self destructive because it has not eliminated reality. This means its enormous power is now a weakness, as its entire machine is discredited in contradiction of what is in plain sight. The unrestrained power of the Zionist State of Israel has brought it to the brink of self destruction. 60 percent of Israelis now believe violent civil war is inevitable. This is the main reason Israel needs a war with Iran. Trouble is, the US can’t afford one.

Peace kills the business model of destruction.

I explained Peak Zionism was similar to Peak Liberal Globalism on the latest episode of Faith and Reason, which will be published here soon.

In brief, these systems are inspired by fantasies of unlimited power which are now being corrected by hard reality.

The US will go bankrupt if it does not stop the war machine economy which has produced its record debt - and created the crisis we inhabit at home.

This debt is the price of the dream of global domination, and that money was spent on destroying our civilisation and building its replacement.

The Zionist project is part of that cost. It too has impossible dreams - Greater Israel - and can also only be realised by permanent war and the destruction of the civilisational norms of Christianity.

The essential value of life is God-given. Everyone deserves a homeland. Though it is natural for every tribe to seek its own advantage, security and survival, it is obscene and a mortal sin to seek this through the destruction of others.

This is the reason everyone’s favourite dildo salesman Rabbi Shmuley tried to persuade a dying Francis to endorse Zionism, and why the author of the heretical book “Kosher Jesus” is telling the potential future “Pope” Cardinal Parolin that the claim of the Catholic Church to be inspired by Christ is false - and that privilege is enjoyed by the Jewish people alone.

The Zionist tribe claims it alone is chosen by God to do as it wishes. As Louis Theroux’s “Settlers” documentary shows, these people recognise no limits on themselves.

THE TERMINAL ILLNESS OF ZIONISM

The Zionist sickness has poisoned the West through decades of regime change wars. It has propelled mass migration through the collapse of Iraq, Libya and Syria. It is committing a livestreamed genocide and it is dedicated to dragging the United States into a war with Iran which could end in armageddon.

I said in November that Trump has a golden opportunity to hang this crisis around the neck of its architect: Benjamin Netanyahu - and I think he will.

This would permit him to say he had saved Israel, America and the world from destruction.

Peace is fatal to the Zionist and Liberal Global model. Peace reveals the power which worked to make and prolong war. Netanyahu has personally urged the US to wage war on Iraq, Libya, Syria and Iran for over two decades.

If the forever wars are to be stopped, this must begin with the end of Netanyahu - and the Jewish supremacism which inspires his vow to extinguish any chance of peace in Israel.

Time is running out for the death cults. Near total control has not saved but damned them by their own destructive actions. There is no future for these systems beyond outright tyranny - which is an open declaration of war on your own populations.

Even Tony Blair can’t sell that, which is why he is so angry with Starmer - who appears to be trying to do so.

TOWARDS A NEW POLITICAL ECONOMY

The old order is dissolving and it was a sales pitch for an economic model of war on our entire civilisation.

A new political economy is taking shape and I am helping to design it.

You can too. Join your sensible nationalist party and learn how to make the detransition from the politics of destruction a reality.

If you haven’t got one - start one now. Tomorrow belongs to us.

Here, Derbyshire councillor Anthony Burrows explains how

“We are taking very radical ideas and inserting them into the mainstream”.

The radical ideas he is talking about have enormous appeal - because they appeal to basic common sense.

It is obvious that if millions of people do not return to their homeland then we - and our children - cannot have one ourselves.

We are taking back our lives from the permanent State of emergency. The madness will stop. Even Catherine Fitts concedes that digital tyranny though well financed, marketed and planned - seems certain to fail. The evil empire is falling.

You can help it to fall faster.

My son is less sick today, and I hope he is getting better. Thank you for your prayers.

If you appreciate my news roundup, do let me know in the comments. It is long, I am sorry, but there is a lot going on. God bless you all!