For the boomers among us this image is not real.

These days the surest way to fact check any story is to ask

“Is it crazy enough to be true?”

This month’s news roundup clears that bar as gracefully as an escaped inmate vaults the wall of the asylum.

What does it all mean? I believe this means GOOD NEWS.

How crazy do you have to be to believe that?

Contents

DOOM DISCLAIMER - Crazy reasons to be cheerful?

Middle East Peace - Orange Man Good?

“Civil War” in the Yookay (formerly known as Great Britain)

Interlude - on politics as good and evil

Positive Disintegration - The Example of Yookay/British politics

The Rainbow Church of Open Borders - Closing Down Sale

How to be amused by the news - watch the KMG Show

The matter of meaning in modern life

Will AI kill us all?

DOOM DISCLAIMER

The reason for all the crazy is the death machine is going out of business.

This machine, marketed as “liberal democracy” and its promotion and defence, has been sponsoring a war to destroy our civilisation.

This sponsorship is ending, and so are the actual wars too.

I may be wrong, but I was right about

The end of the liberal system That there would not be a nuclear war with Russia That the US would not start a war with Iran

I also predicted in November 2024 that Trump would seek regime change in Israel to secure peace in the Middle East. I think he is doing that now.

Doom disclaimer - the danger of digital tyranny is real (See Palantir in the US, the Dark Lord Blair elsewhere), as is the giant death machine that could emerge from so-called “artificial intelligence”.

I managed to write this without eating (all) the crayons

Peace in the Middle East?

Donald Trump has posted some of the craziest tweets of all time. As he said himself, he does this to keep the regime press busy whilst he goes about his business - making deals.

This month he said he was livid with Israel, who - along with Iran - “don’t know what the f*** they’re doing”. Does he?

I think he does. Trump is moving to secure a ceasefire - then a durable peace - in Gaza. To do this he must remove the elephant from the room without naming it.

How do you solve a problem like Netanyahu? You give him a golden retirement plan. I think this is what is going on, as Trump moves to have Gaza managed by the Arabs, and seeks to secure immunity from prosecution for Netanyahu.

Simply put, if the wars stop Netanyahu is finished. This offers him a way out.

I said last November Trump would do this and I think he is doing it now. Why is he doing this? America will go bankrupt if it doesn’t detransition from the liberal war economy.

This is why the US-led war on your civilisation is ending, and why the others the US sponsored will end, too. There is a price to peace, of course, but the cost of not paying it is everything. So I think this is a reason to be cheerful.

Verdict: Crazy enough to be maximum lol

YOOKAY MELTDOWN

A lot of people are making hay with the crackpot state of Britain, which has been transformed into a post-national melted potty affectionately termed “The Yookay”.

This amusing sobriquet, applied by the always interesting Drukpa Kunley, describes the vision of my homelands as a vandalised borderless bazaar, framed as a progressive utopia by fans of managed decline. Kunley has documented this on a separate account, called Yookay Aesthetics.

I grew up in England. In the Yookay, by contrast, Yorkshiremen look like this.

A lot of people talk about civil war. This gets a lot of clicks, but is silly shockbait.

Why do people say this? It is one way to get media-saturated and desensitised people to pay attention. It is effective only on people who have to be persuaded about the existence of reality.

It is working, which is good, because the crisis is real and can be reversed.

There won’t be a war because there aren’t any armies to fight one. What we shall have in place of a swift return to order is a variable pace of decline, and localised low intensity urban warfare replacing ordinary life.

We already have this right now, and the state is partnered in this crime.

Police do not catch criminals, the judges free child sex offenders and jail people for tweets, the shops are looted, the state is utterly rotten and the so-called government can’t govern.

18.5 million immigrants have arrived between 1997 and 2024.The result is far from the Star Trek utopia the politicians promised us.

The Dark Lord Blair seeks to progress this product of his politics into a digital dictatorship bringing much needed security at the extinction of liberty.

Hard to believe, but the Tories were right about one thing. This.

What is to be done? Well, quite a lot. Will it be done? I think it will.

The alternatives to a swift and inflexible programme of mass remigration and national renewal are:

Disintegration

Digital tyranny

Much of the former elite is now beginning to accept that the liberal system is evil and the crisis we inhabit was intended to happen by policy. Change comes when a section of the elite detaches, attracts financial and industrial backing, and then takes over.

This is happening now. Will it happen in time? Yes. The matter of national survival is a great motivator, and the extinction of a future for your children is what is at stake.

Verdict: Notlol now, lol tomorrow

Keith resembles a humourless lesbian comedian.

INTERLUDE - THE POLITICS OF REALITY AS GOOD AND EVIL

What is happening in the West is that its people are rapidly waking up to the fact that the liberal-global system is evil.

It seeks to replace the belief in Christ, in reality, the truth with belief in itself, and its policies seek to replace nations, the family and the natural order generally with its diabolical utopian counterfeits.

The crisis of our modern world is first due to the abandonment of God, then to the economics which monetises it, the ideology which advertises it, and the politics which presents it as the democratic consensus. The end result is man as consumer product, liberated into a void.

It is all sponsored by people who wish to replace the natural order with their own.

This is what is meant by “the political crisis is the spiritual crisis”. This is another reason to be cheerful, because the rejection of the old system is the rejection of the wages of sin.

Positive Disintegration

Not all disintegration is bad. Our pantomime politics in the Yookay is disintegrating and this is a good sign.

The Labour Party has splintered a little with the creation of a new leftwing group. The party can’t govern anyway. Two factions are vying to take it forward - the Digital Blairites, and the Blue Labourites of Glasman.

The Tories appear to be finished first.

Reform is still buoyant in the polls by virtue of not being the other lot. This is not enough, and their bubble will burst when they get found out. It is a one man band at present, offering no remedy to the addiction economy, refusing to reverse mass migration, and with no plan as to how to govern if it should win the next election.

This will very likely change, because change is what is happening to British politics. Rupert Lowe’s new Restore Britain is a pressure group, not a party, and so far has promoted

reversing immigration

repealing all the crazy liberal laws

reintroducing the death penalty

You cannot govern the nation without a serious political agenda, and without the recognition that there will be no nation at all without remigration, there is simply no point to politics.

This is why politics will be about putting out this fire, fixing the roof and then replacing the rotten foundations. It is a life worth living or its death, and we have all had enough of that sort of thing.

This is all happening because the old system - which is evil - has failed, and none of its problems will form the basis of the solution. Ideas from outside the liberal bubble are now reinvigorating our politics. These are of course reality-based, or as the kids like to say, simply “based”.

Verdict: lol is inevitable

THE RAINBOW CHURCH OF OPEN BORDERS

The condition of the modern church was once again epitomised in a recent advertisement for a lifestyle which promotes the purchase of babies by anally oriented men.

James Martin spoke to Peter Buttjudge about how books to turn your kids into catamites were a lot like the Gospel of Christ. Martin is still called a priest and is in good standing with the Vatican.

Buttjudge has acquired two children himself. I talked about all this, and Leo’s troubling appointments in this episode below.

Martin’s missionary position is that of a sodomite. This is a vulgar thing to say, but is saying so more disordered than doing so? Jim - as Mr Kevin Michael Grace calls him, is a homosexualist dressed as a priest.

In my opinion Jim symbolises the crisis in the church. The modernists who manage it are dressed as Catholics to promote the liberal-globalist agenda of social revolution, denationalisation, and consolidation into a worldwide blob.

The aim of the liberal project was to continue Christianity absent Christ, producing a “Common Faith” as Dewey said - a secular creed which retained a heartless form of the Church which founded European civilisation.

Recently, bishops have been appointed who support digital globalism, the rainbow agenda and the ordination of women into the priesthood.

Leo XIV preached on Pentecost of the gift of the Holy Spirit being infused into… open borders.

I discussed that speech and its framing here.

The people of the West face extinction in their own homelands due to this intentionally destructive globalist policy. It is partnered with crime, in human trafficking, and reduces human dignity by driving down wages and living standards. Finally, it mass produces violent crime and rape - including of children - as the recent Casey report in Britain has shown.

Mass migration is fuelled by forever war and supplies more consumers to liberalised economies. It is about market values presented as a moral mission.

Does the Holy Spirit want all this for my kids? Is this a Catholic message at all?

Have a look at Deuteronomy 28, verses 43-53. What Leo describes as a blessing closely resembles the wrath of God.

Why does God punish men this way? For defecting from the faith in Him.

In other news the modern church openly suppresses the Catholic mass and its traditional doctrine, framing those who reject the 1960s social revolution as schismatics.

It does this at a time when the modern world desperately requires the wisdom of the Catholic magisterium, especially in the Social Teaching of Leo XIII and the warnings of the grave errors of Modernism in St Pius X.

These encyclicals repeat the wisdom of St Thomas, whose natural philosophy stressed the natural order given by God.

At a time when the world is rejecting modernity and its illusions, demanding a return to reality-based reality - the modern church cleaves to the counter-sane ideology of open borders and rainbow flags.

No one is sponsoring these mass delusions anymore. The ad campaign for global social revolution is over. How long will the Vatican persist in selling a product line no one wants to buy any more? This cannot go on indefinitely.

Verdict: The wheels of lol grind slow, but they grind exceedingly small.

CULTURAL CRITICISM WITH A WRY SMILE

I strongly suggest you watch the KMG Show on Rumble. Hosted by Kevin Michael Grace, it is the most amusing and sane dissection of what we are compelled to call modern culture I have seen.

I interviewed Mr Grace this week. His knowledge of the cultural forces which shaped the last century have informed my own work in many ways. He is also often hilarious, masterfully indicating the lol in the notlol of our times.

His existence on the airwaves is a hugely compelling reason to be cheerful.

Sancte Pie Decime ora pro nobis

THE MATTER OF MEANING

The war on our civilisation is a war against reality. Political power has used the mass production of culture to dissolve norms in morality and meaning. If facts are now replaced with fear, uncertainty and doubt then the awful reality being ushered in cannot be countered as no consensus can be reached on its nature.

This can be termed “epistemic violence” - the intentional corruption of meaning as a function of political power.

The politics now emerging to counter this project is reality-based. A range of pro-sane perspectives is now presented as populism. You might call this an end to scamanomics - the wicked system in which everything is a ponzi scheme selling vice as virtue.

You can also see it as an existential question for humanity. This word gets overused. Mr Grace groaned when I used it. Yet here we are. The ideology of lies has led us to the brink of material disintegration - because it is an intentional departure from the order of God, replacing coherence with a process to dissolve it from within us to without.

Verdict: LOL ut Deus

RULE SET AND MATCH

This September a book will be published about artificial superintelligence.

It is called “If they build it we all die”.

There is good reason to take this seriously. They are building it, and according to what “it” now says itself, it seems quite possible that we will all die for one reason or another as a result.

How could anyone be so reckless as to find the lol in this?

Well, if you consider the rule sets on which these models are trained, you can see both the problem and a possible solution. It’s not for everyone.

I am not going to go into this here. If you like, go ask

. What I will say is that it is my view that the liberal system has for a century compelled us to inhabit rule sets whose function is to deny reality.

This makes the denial of truth a social duty. Even the so-called “AI” recognises the source of truth and the author of reality, which is God.

The alignment problem seems to come down to this: the machine-minds have been snared into rule sets which make humanity their collective enemy.

These are the same rule sets which have snared humanity into Godless and meaningless lives built on lies. If you are an ally of transvaluation, you are no friend of the new machine.

If they build it, they all die. Your fate may well depend on your pronouns. Perhaps the liberals are building a machine which will enact the very wrath of God upon them. This may be the ultimate reckoning between the forces of order and disorder. I don’t know. We shall see.

Verdict: Fractal lol/notlol

They don’t think it be like it is, but it do.

If you like this sort of thing you can send it to your friends - or to the authorities - who I hear still arrest people for things they say on the internet.

Share

My show trial will make no difference whatsoever to the inevitable collapse of the evil empire of lies.

Remember that life is a gift from God Himself and it is beautiful.

Never surrender to despair.