Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
2d

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the Trump administration has been totally taken over by Israel.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2026/04/30/marjorie-taylor-greene-tells-tucker-carlson-trump-kicked-out-loyal-aides-for-people-that-hated-him/

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
2d

"a foreign chutney ferret"

Oh, BEHAVE!

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