JD Vance was once the future.

In this roundup of the state of the world I look at what isn’t being said in the media about what is becoming obvious in reality.

As we shall see, what is not in the news is rather more interesting than what is.

It should take you 10 minutes to read.

If you prefer not to read, scroll to the end.

(You can watch ElectroTrump do his Blockade ditty instead)

Good question.

CONTENTS

Iran war and the End of Empire - Could Lies Save the World?

Cost Cutters - What Became of MAGA?

Homosexual Arsonist Hoohah - The Mystery of Keir Starmer’s Flaming Condition

Labour Pains - The UK May Elections

Nigel Mirage - Business as Usual in Boomer Teal

The New Religion - Pantomime Christianity in Rome

Spicy AI menes? Man made horrors as imagined by machines.

TRUMP AND IRAN: THE NOBLE LIE?

Reality is about to correct the narrative sharply, as the supply chain begins to supply a lack of food, fuel and fertiliser to the world.

Mr Trump has said he has won the war, and that Iran is collapsing. In fact, the US has lost the war and its empire too. The global supply chain is collapsing as a result. This will all become obvious soon, and everyone including Americans will come to dislike Mr Trump intensely.

The WMDs were made up (we have seen this movie before), the Iranians demonised (ditto), and the Regime did not Change. In fact, the Regime that will change is ours, I believe, and probably that of Mr Trump too.

Regime change at home has already begun.

Israeli political, financial and religious culture has supplanted that of the American ruling elite. With the adoption of their barbaric military strategy and shameless propaganda technique, the US Regime has become identical in many ways with that of Israel. Both states are in a sorry state, both telling lies about the awful reality their actions have created, both are in a crisis they refuse to recognise, and which is in both cases most likely to get worse.

World and US public opinion has sharply turned against Israel (due to its actions) and it is never going to recover, meaning strong ties to the Ally that Wrecked Everything are not a likely votewinner.

The war has caused far more problems than either of its author nations can solve.

Perhaps the least worst option for all concerned is for Mr Trump to simply pretend he has won, as his diehard supporters are likely to believe this. You could call this a Noble Lie, as though it is a lie it is far less bad than a return to mass destruction, which is apparently being demanded by Mrs Adelson and her talking money, which has managed to talk Mr Trump into a lot of things in the past.

Time is short for the influence of The Lobby. This is why Greatest Ally pushed for Greater Israel sooner, as later there will be no chance.

The effects of this war on the world are not yet recognised, but they will be, and it is clear they will be profound. The world as we thought we knew it is gone, and this moment of media management is a sort of irrational interregnum between action and consequence. Our political class and the system they built and maintain are not used to facing any consequences for anything, and so they don’t. Yet this is not another Hollywood war - a spectacle of explosions in some desert abroad having little meaning to the domesticated grazers at home.

This war changes the game. It may very well end it altogether. We shall see what comes next, of course, with precedent suggesting the Israelis will have their way to another round of ruin. Yet the world is aware now of how devastating any more destruction in the region would be to them, and so there is a consensus - formerly forbidden - of outrage at the actions of the Israelis which already looks like having isolated the US with its last remaining “ally”.

The cat indeed faces humiliation, but this has not affected his ability to tie a half-Windsor knot.

COST CUTTERS

Of course, MAGA was always about selling the closing down of the US Empire as a win, because the point of it was to dominate the globe and it failed. It left the US bankrupt, largely due to the decades of “regime change” wars it fought to destroy nations targeted by Mr Netanyahu in 1979 and again in 2002, for example.

Rule By Tweet has its limits, too. Coming soon.

This is why we hear of the US “threaten” to withdraw its troops from Germany, or to leave NATO altogether. The US is an occupying army in Europe. It is due to its 74 year CIA operation that there is a war between Ukraine and Russia. You may not know that in 1987 Antony Blinken wrote a book called “Ally Versus Ally: America, Europe, and the Siberian Pipeline Crisis”.

It said the US must destroy Russian gas supplies if America is going to remain the dominant power in Europe. How remarkable that Europe’s only cheap longterm gas supply was blown up whilst Mr Blinken was the chief diplomat of the USA.

The cost we have borne in Britain and in Europe is enormous. The US government is now saying we must bear the burden ourselves for our defence. Well, our “defence” has cost us dearly. The US leaves us with one war on our borders and another on Israel’s which both destroy our energy supplies.

This is one dimension of the cost/benefit analysis of the mayfly cult of MAGA, which was cooked up to sell resizing as revitalisation. It has delivered neither, and is obviously just a meme these days. The sort which makes you cringe.

HOMOSEXUAL ARSONIST HOOHAH

Life is full of mysterious mysteries. One of many shrouding the British Prime Minister is why three Ukrainian homosexualists tried to set his houses and car on fire.

Police arrested five men initially but only three remain, who are all “rent boys” - prostitutes of the Larry Grayson type. Their trial is going on right now.

Larry Grayson, leading light of the Golden Age of the British Light Entertainment Sodomite. “What a gay day”, as he was wont to say.

The mystery here is why so little is made of this in Britain. Starmer, affectionately known as “Keith” by his adoring public, also mysteriously went to live with the homosexualist “Lord” Alli during the lockdown regime.

Starmer mocked up a room in the Indo-Trinidadian-Guyanese billionaire’s penthouse flat to look like one in his own house, so that viewers would never imagine he was shacked up with a foreign chutney ferret and would instead presume he was going insane at home like everyone else.

He is gay, and a Lord who began his rise to prominence in the world of television. British entertainment has long been the playground of gaylords, as we can see, and the reduction of the British State to a sordid reality tv show is nearing completion.

Lord Waheed Alli is a fruity POCPOC - An LGTBTQ+ Person Of Colour Pioneer of Colour. Thank goodness we got rid of the real Lords.

Starmer is also beset by the curse of Mandelson. Why did Keith appoint the known Friend of Epstein (and the Rothschilds who Epstein worked for) as US Ambassador? This is a matter of Deep Concern in the media.

I explained why Keith did that here, months ago.

I think the Epstein Files revealed we are ruled by a sort of international crime syndicate, which is hard to deny when you see who is in them, and the sort of roles they played (and play) in the US and British governments.

If you prefer not to read it, I think the reason Keith sent Mandy to Washington is obvious when you think about it. No one wanted the Epstein network to be revealed, and so Keith most likely sent Mandelson to shut down the only investigation we were conducting into it - which was in our US Embassy.

Perhaps nothing indicates the degree of ignorance supplied by modern times as the fact that it came as a shock that Mandelson - known for decades as “The Prince of Darkness” - turned out to be a bit of a baddie.

Mandy ‘n’ Jeff in happier times. Yes he is, by the way.

LABOUR PAINS

The Labour Party under Starmer has faithfully continued to carry out its mandate, which is to destroy Britain regardless of the piffle it promised to its paltry percentage of voters.

Elected with the lowest vote share of any postwar government, it has proceeded to do away with our hereditary Lords and of course has replaced them with…

Well.

The Britain created by the machine politicians of the last three decades is impossible to defend, and so both Labour and the Tories face disaster in next weeks’ local elections.

Labour is expected to lose around 2000 seats, the Tories maybe 750.

The big winner looks certain to be Reform, led by Nigel Farage, trailed by the insurgent Green Party, which is led by a Jewish snaggletooth who used to hypnotise women to make their breasts get bigger.

I do apologise for that observation. Sadly. it will not be the last regrettable intrusion of trans-sanity into this one-star review of our so-called reality.

Nigel reveals himself - with predictable results.

NIGEL MIRAGE

Reform has become known as “Conform” for its combination of Conservative refugees and the refusal to reverse the influx of those identifying as such.

Nigel Farage is a mirage in a desert. He is imagined as all things we lack in this desolation, and the more we see of him the less we believe in him.

In fact, he is none of them. He is an idea in the hopeful mind of a relief and a change from a system gone mad, but sadly he is wedded to some of the most toxic networks and notions of national suicide.

Mr Farage and his front line are all zelotic Israel supporters, and this too is a losing move in a world which is rapidly realigning against the awful reality produced by Free Market Zionism and Gay Race Bolshevism.

Reform look to get a fillip by virtue of not being the other parties, but their vice in being rather more of the same but in Boomer Teal ties is likely to see their vote share continue to shrink as Britain approaches the General Election of 2029.

The worst thing that can happen to Farage is that he wins a lot of councils and makes them all look like the one his party managed into “a year of chaos” here.

Reform are “trans-sane”. They believe if you dress up and talk like an Englishman you become one. This is the same as a female impersonator claiming to be a woman. This too was a great English tradition, but stopped being one when laughing at ridiculous claims became a crime.

If we do not reverse mass migration we are finished.

Will Reform do this? No.

This makes Reform a danger, not deliverance.

Their “values” are those of the impostor culture, which I described around two years ago, here.

In it, I explained what the regime which rules us is doing, and why sane critics of its antics feel so insane when they decribe it accurately:

Destruction is progress and so on.

Reality is correcting the limitless fantasies of our politics and economics of destruction. I think the system created to replace everything with itself has failed, and its global ambitions are ended.

What comes next? Interesting times. People will become very interested in real things when they realise, as they are begining to do so now, that the old regime has subtracted almost all of them from their lives.

The New Religion

One ambition of the internationalists who created our “liberal democracy” was the creation of a sort of World Religion.

Pre-revolutionary Popes warned about this. It is not as wacky an idea as you think. Matthew Arnold suggested something like this in the 1860s, and in the 1930s John Dewey wrote “A Common Faith” to promote the same.

The New Religion in the West is basically the elevation of the political beliefs of Liberals to the status of religion. Consider what has happened to the Anglicans.

Consider that the Anglicans have now happened in the Vatican.

The hair. I cannot get over the hair.

Here is an alleged woman who is got up like an Archbishop. This is Sarah Mulally, the so-called Archbishop of Canterbury, which is the church what Thomas A Becket was martyred in, and which belongs to the Catholics of course.

Synodality is basically the Church as a gay bar packed with leering sodomites and their insufferable female satellites. Ecumenism means going there to meet new “friends”.

Here she is with Nathalie Becquart, who is destroying the Catholic religion as happily as her fellow Pantsuiters are destroying Europe.

Becquart is the architect of the New Religion of Synodality, whose Final Phase document was presented to the transbishop at the Vatican. Both identify as Christians whilst promoting the heretical cult of national suicide that is the Liberal State Religion. Rainbow flags, open borders, Net Zero, the whole shebang.

This is a Cult of Man, of course, which comes from the belief we cannot know anything outside of ourselves, including God, but have something like an “appetite” for religion which must be satisified. By fright-wigged women, it would appear, preaching a Religion of Nice.

These people are desperate to be taken seriously.

Yet it is not just those who identify as women who are up to this sort of No Good.

There is no hiding the fact anymore that the Vatican and its Ecumenical Friends seem to no more believe in God than Mulally resembles a priest.

This is a pantomime, like everything else, with costumed frauds fronting a sordid business of the mass destruction of our civilisation.

What is happening here is that two shocking looking types are smiling about the replacement of the worship of Christ with the limited fantasies of Man.

And woman, of course, if what we see here is indeed a woman and not some Oxford University lecturer in a horse-hair Lego wig.

I apologise for this harrowing image, but here is a face for our times.

Oxford University Lecturer Matt Rattley, who could benefit from a perruque as much as we would benefit from never seeing him again. Sorry.

I think this madness is coming to an end, however, as the omnicrisis this machine has produced is beyond its power to control. If you like, the train with no brakes has caromed off the rails.

Cultural production is the political technique of the 20th century, being the mobilisation of mass culture to manufacture belief.

THE END OF THE 20TH CENTURY

The liberal-global system was created at the beginning of the 20th century, which is now coming to an end. It can be understood as a permanent revolution to replace everything that was. Why - and with what?

This system isn’t really about “progress” or liberty or even democracy. Its policies, mass produced memes of current things and crazy cults of identity and environment are all made up to promote the founding aim, which was to replace the world we had with a Standard Reality, everywhere.

A borderless bazaar, populated by mutual strangers, all hunting the same fool’s bargains on credit.

It’s an economic system with a marketing campaign. As long as people believe in the advertisements, it sells well. Now they don’t, because what they’ve been told is plainly not what they’ve been sold.

This, together with the global crisis produced by Israel’s latest regime change war, is driving the disintegration of the system we were all led to believe would go on forever. Until it is no more. That time is coming soon, and the world of tomorrow will be different in many ways from that of all our yesterdays.

For your entertainment here is a jolly tune featuring another remarkable hairdo.

If you like this sort of thing, you can pay me to do it here:

If you would like to inflict me on your soon-to-be former friends, you can do this:

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I have bought a new computer and have been trying to make the infernal thing obey me. I do apologise for any typos in this hastily composed report.

Busy writing a series on the war on our civilisation, and what we can do about it.

More on that soon. Have a good weekend and God bless you all.