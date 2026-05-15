Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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John T Turner's avatar
John T Turner
2d

Iran wins regardless. They can hold out long enough for the midterms to hand Trump political defeat. In the meantime we have worldwide famine as farmers can’t afford fertilizer. We have out of sight inflation with oil well over $100/bbl. The US can’t replace its arsenal fast enough meaning China takes over Taiwan. The national debt in the US? The dollar weakening?

All because Trump listens to nobody but himself and yes! Benjamin Netanyahu.

However Frank, what choice did America have? Kamala Harris? A lose/lose situation.

But the demise of America didn’t come down to the 2024 elections. America has been committing suicide on the installment plan for 80 years.

So back to Iran? They win even if they’re bombed into oblivion.

America? Their loss is the result of abject moral decay (as is the Western world) and the fuse for this debacle began with the Catholic Church. The first domino to fall was the loss of its moral compass.

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Avtomat01's avatar
Avtomat01
1d

I disagree on only one point.

Trump has been an epic, almost unbelieveable, solid winner domestically and nationally within the borders. 200% approval from me.

This, and Im going to say it, Jew Toadying War is quite literally for me a "fly in the ointment". I voted for him three times. This war situation disgusts me to no end. Fuck Israel. Fuck Netenyahoo, that mustached little troll Bolton, the ADL, and for that matter , fuck Iran as well. I have zero evidence for any reason for the USA to be involved over there, or indirectly...sending money, weapons, or other aid. Leave my nation and my wallet out of it. Trump is the best president we've had in my lifetime, and STILL, he's a tool for Israel, offering us all as a war chest and mercenary.

When can we get this off of us?

Enough!

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