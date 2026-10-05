Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
1d

Bleak, but... "A formless anger is finding its way in the dark" is hope.

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Christy Moorish's avatar
Christy Moorish
1d

Utterly brilliant, Frank. You’ve sussed out the system and explain it like no one else. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

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