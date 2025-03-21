God, family, country: these are the values of the extremist.

The customs of tribes are the basis of culture and politics.

Ours have been replaced by design - by the liberal-global values we see promoted in every avenue of messaging from street to state level.

Why is it so controversial to talk of tribes and their influence - and why are our national tribes and traditions exclusively marked for extinction?

To the peoples of the West, the customs of the liberal tribe advertised as the only acceptable option. These new customs promote our national suicide.

With this worldwide project now dissolving, millions are awakening to the fact we did not inhabit a free world at all.

In fact, we are victims in tribal war on our entire civilisation.

Today we examine the customs, taboos and practices of the liberal global tribe: the most dangerous faction of extremists in history.