Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
6hEdited

I was only introduced to this poem recently, as I studied The Confessions of St. Augustine. A few years ago I gave myself a sort of motto which I stated as “Do what is in front of you.” It works for a number of reasons, particularly if you do not “schedule” too much of life beyond obligatory acts and self-disciplinary habits. If you give yourself plenty of time surrounding these acts, you are free to do beautiful things on your way to and from. Sometimes these beautiful things require sacrifice and patience, which serves to make them all the more beautiful.

Reply
Share
ADRIAN J CONWAY's avatar
ADRIAN J CONWAY
7h

Lovely stuff Frank! Always worth going back over Tom's poems. You mentioned Rothko and Pollock....I was reminded too of Andy Warhol - apparently he was a devout Catholic ..makes you wonder if his Campbell soup stuff was actually a 'cry in the wilderness of industrial modernity'.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture