Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Avtomat01's avatar
Avtomat01
Apr 25

Nassim Taleb said he doesnt read newspapers. He said ( I paraphrase because I dont remember the exact quote ) if you dont understand why you should bother with them, look at one from a year ago and you will understand. Nothing written there will matter to you at all. The internet is alot like that, and nearly all Curr3nt Th1ngZ are like that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
Apr 25

Covid accelerated online addiction manifold, I believe.

Deemed an "unessential" worker, still gullibly trusting in the expert class, I initially completely bought into the narrative of an extremely deadly virus rampaging throughout the world. With nothing but time on my hands, I scoured the internet searching for the latest information--a process which never ends and is very difficult to break. Internet-addled is the new drug-addled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Frank Wright
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture