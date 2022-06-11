This is a post about tolerance - and Pride. It being Rainbow Month, it is time to consider what we are compelled to applaud at the moment.
I will warn the sensitive reader that this post contains some detail about the Rainbow Lifestyle which is distasteful.
The post is in three parts. Parts one and three discuss the nature of Tolerance and its functions.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Frank Wright to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.