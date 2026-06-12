Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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TheElectricPilgrim's avatar
TheElectricPilgrim
1dEdited

Interesting read, thanks Frank. I see this jarring clash between the oppressive push for equality a lot in the workplace. At a recent conference every guest speaker was a senior/very senior, well paid (six figures), white middle age woman who was ordered by the white, middle aged, well paid female organiser to tell a full auditorium of their trauma (many of whom couldn't recall any) but the pace was relentless and a 'i can't recall any' was dismissed as 'clearly too traumatic to remember'. When it was a British Asian man's turn to talk (again senior and no doubt had a few tales to tell) he was introduced with a cursory intro and a sneer and cut off after 5 mins - the messaging was clear, woman are oppressed victims and men are evil and deserve everything bad that happens to them. And this isn't a small business, it's a national org. The Equalities Act has been used to browbeat men into submission and shift promotion to gender and political biases rather than competence. I know many competent men and women, but only the women will thrive and achieve senior unless a man assumes the they/them mantle. Sad days, it's very very hard to fight against the fantasy those in power are forcing on us, and many skilled, competent people are being swept away to allow the less competent to prosper at the nation's expense. This is why our public institutions don't work, why our services are crumbling, why our politicians can't function and why ultimately the country we knew has gone, perhaps forever.

The real tragedy is your writing, your videos and the continued existence of banned books (history pre-liberal utopia) allows us to remember the things those in power almost got us to forget: what we were, what we achieved as we stare at the wreckage of what is.

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William Markley's avatar
William Markley
1d

Our current rulers, who relentlessly push equality, spend an awful lot of effort separating themselves from us.

I'm interested in Christopher Lasch's analysis of how 20th-century American elites began to despise their fellow Americans, and withdrew from reality. This has only gotten worse in recent decades. Lasch also described how, in America, a false debate developed among the chattering classes, between the "market worshippers" on one side and promoters of the deeply flawed welfare state on the other. Lately, the debates have opened up from that, thank goodness.

The American Founding Fathers had a very good understanding of reality, because they were firmly rooted in the Classics, Christianity, and experience. They were almost all Protestant, yet many of them would still agree with substantial parts of the Roman Catholic understanding of human nature.

Thank you for this essay. It has so much food for thought, and so much wisdom.

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