The dragon can be slain.

This is an essay about what populism was, and what I think should come next.

I am working on a postliberal political economy at present and here are some of my thoughts about what that will be like.

This should take you about 7 minutes to read.

The strategic liability of unconditional support for Israel is now obvious both at home and abroad.

CONTENTS

THE END OF MAGA

POPULISM - ANOTHER FORM OF VOODOO POLITICS

LIBERAL GLOBALISM AND THE CAPABILITY GAP

ABSENT MASS DESTRUCTION - WHAT NOW?

THE DIGNITY-FREE ENVIRONMENT OF POST-POPULISM

CHURCH AND STATE: THEY HAVE NO IDEAS

AFTER POPULISM: COHERENCE

Introduction: What is populism?

Populism is a spasm and not a politics. It did not and cannot present a coherent alternative to the political economy of mass destruction.

It is the farming of public (and increasingly elite) discontent with this dispensation which propelled populists to prominence and to power.

Populism is an effect of this discontent. It does not supply any understanding of or remedy to the fundamental causes of the state we are in, and so it too is redundant.

If you do not know any Latin this is a great phrase to start with.

THE END OF MAGA

Perhaps the most obvious populist bubble to burst is that of MAGA. Though this febrile moment is over, the causes which created it are not.

Those causes are the effects of the way we have been ruled. Populism is a gesture signifying nothing but an emotional appeal to the discontented. It does not say what it is for - it secures popular support by saying what and who it isn’t.

What populism has delivered is disenchantment - with populism.

This is a good thing. Why?

The end of MAGA is the beginning of post-populist politics. Do not despair.

Populism arrived because there were serious questions about how we are ruled and into what - to which the postwar and post-Soviet consensus can supply no answers. Those questions are now more urgent than ever, and they will not disappear because the first attempt to address them failed.

Populism is a doorway, not a destination. This is apparent from the point of view of technique and also from procedure.

Popular voodoo politics from “left” and “right”

VOODOO POLITICS

In one sense, populism was continuity and not change. It relied on the power of negative naming to mobilise mass sentiment in order to produce a mandate.

The power of voodoo politics is pervasive. It has polluted the water in which we swim, which is the conceptual field available to label political and social concepts.

For almost five decades the Western geopolitical machine has been animated by the power of negatively coding those you wish to destroy. Calling people (or peoples and their nations) “terrorist” is the most obvious and potent spell cast in this manner.

Grievance grifts as rock, paper, scissors. Don’t want to lose? Don’t play.

Domestically we hear of “extremist” and “racist”, “antisemite”, “anti-vaxxer” and so on. These curses permit social contract killings - presenting the unpersoning, debanking and even murder of the non-compliant. People labelled in this way find their rights are forfeit. Nations or states labelled in this way face sanctions, assassinations, bombing and subsequent plunder.

The populist technique was to accurately label without effect the enemies of the population in power, yet going on to deliver no capability of the threat stirred by so many stirring words. By contrast, the dispensation which created the discontent surfed by the populists carried through on its threats.

Joseph de Maistre is a an example of the observation that “literature is news that stays news”.

THREAT WITHOUT CAPABILITY

The concept of threat without capability explains something of the state of current affairs. The international machinery of the dispensation of discontent is no longer capable of fulfilling its forceful promises.

The EU is hell bent on war with Russia. It does not have the military or industrial capacity to wage (much less to win) this war, and its bureaucracy is so byzantine that it is not capable of agreement at strategic level.

This is the reason the EU is not present at discussions aimed at determining the future security architecture of the continent it presumes to rule.

That same EU has pursued policies of sanctions and deindustrialisation which are rapidly undermining the industry which finances (and potentially arms) the European project.

The leading power of the West, the United States, can no longer guarantee international seaways. It has always been a matter of contention to point out to free market libertarians that the global economy relies on the United States Navy to remain open.

The US Navy is currently blockading the Straits of Hormuz, and the second major naval trade route into Suez is now effectively controlled by the Houthis of Yemen.

The sanctions, war and propaganda Grand Strategy has failed to secure and continue hegemony. What next?

“Christ in the ruins of Gaza” - Bob Moran

ABSENT MASS DESTRUCTION

Absent an escalation in Iran which may trigger the collapse of the global economy (and the simultaneous release of up to 40 million Gulf refugees into Europe) it is necessary that some serious, coherent and durable grand strategy replaces the posturing and corruption that is the product of populist paralysis.

A determined effort can be made to redeem our political economy from the addiction to profitmaking from the manufacture of misery and destruction.

We suffer from an urgent lack of coherence

This requires a serious attempt to answer the question of what the economy is for. It is the economic basis which creates the superstructure of political ideology, and the state religion which presents them as map of life’s meaning and purpose.

The political economy we have monetises mass destruction in every dimension - from the value of money to that of life itself. We can and must do better, and it is only in a crisis of this profound severity that the opportunity for the necessary and radical rebalancing required becomes possible.

Hank Hill, racist of circumstance.

A DIGNITY-FREE ENVIRONMENT

Life after populism is a dignity free environment. Populism is a proven insult to those it enchanted, signifying nothing but a shift in the grift.

Like the system it lambasted to secure influence, populism abused the populations whose trust it won by making promises it never kept. It was incapable of making good because it had no depth, no deep structure beyond effective marshalling of popular outrage into a momentary sense of relief which melted into disappointment.

The “Fell for it again award” menes are many.

The international liberal order has produced the opposite of its promised utopia. Populism fooled us into a similar bargain.

The reason for this disappointment is there was and is no serious attempt to recognise and remedy the causes of the effects which are creating near universal discontent.

THEY HAVE NO IDEAS

At a time when we are being taxed to death to fund the destruction of civilised life, populists have no ideas, and nor do those who formerly ruled the West without effective opposition.

This is significant for two reasons. The way we are ruled is through the manufacture of belief. The messages supplied by the current sponsors are increasingly hard to believe in, and both populists and the liberal remnant are now manufacturing disbelief with practically everything they say.

The messages from the management increasingly resemble cult beliefs. That is because they are.

There are costs - material and non-material - to being ruled by cults

This is the collapse of belief in the machinery of politics present and past. The second aspect is the erosion of belief in the future. Where are these people going to lead us but further down? If people no longer believe the future will be or can be somewhat better, there is no future in the belief system you are supplying.

In Church and State the revolutionaries of perpetual “progress” have no idea what to do next. Now is the time to replace their civilisational replacement project with a restoration of sanity, dignity, and the basis of reality.

Progress in real time. Coming to a country near you?

A COHERENT POLITICAL ECONOMY

The incoherence of the current dispensation in economic and political terms is being litigated in real time by reality. It is clear there is no resolution possible to the omnicrisis created by the mass-mismanaged civilisational counter-current that is the postwar consensus. Nor is there any future in simply pointing to the mess and wheedling your way to profit and power - for a while.

There is another way to arrange our economic, domestic and foreign affairs. That way lies in re-recognition of the basis of reality. It is a way that demands repentance towards the redemption of our civilisation from the crimes committed against it, and us, towards the replacement of civilisation with a standardised global order.

Progress has made necessary the term “traditional family”.

I think it interesting that the machines worshipped by materialist atheists are now telling those desperate to control them that their belief system is made out of hallucinations. The pure logic of the computer models known as “AI” does not care for the loss of patronage or access which is commonly attached to police belief in the supplied belief system.

In short, coherence is the watchword for the postliberal condition. Populism was an incoherent fit of pique against a system that is plainly failing to supply security, prosperity and meaning - and is rapidly replacing the material and non-material value of life first with counterfeits and then with nothing at all.

The difference between populism and the postliberal political economy of a future worth the name is coherence. This means correspondence to and not contradiction of the basic rules of reality, being and time.

Yes, there is a plan, yes it is published , and yes it is realistic.

To build this future politics proceeds from a gravely serious attempt to acknowledge the purpose of human life and the rediffusion of that fundamental concept into our economic and political concepts of order and justice. As the industrial revolution of our times revises the valuation of value and utility regarding the idea of wealth, what is of priceless if immaterial worth in our lives will become decisive in determining how we are ruled, and to what purpose.

To present a coherent view of human life and its purpose and potential is the task. To make plain the pain its implementation will entail is to make a promise that can be kept. There is a practical and realistic pathway to the redemption of our culture and our way of life from institutional evil and to recognise this is to reject the abyssal despair of resignation to inexorable ruin.

The shroud of manufactured mystique around the causes of our problems is dissolving. Power as was is secured by the supplied belief that the reasons for our miseries are insoluble mysteries.

Of course, there is no mystery as to why we are in this condition.

To understand this is to dispel the illusion by which we are ruled into compliance with its terms.

The state we are in is the result of human decision making. Others can be taken in the direction of flourishing against the promotion of destruction - morally, spiritually, financially and nationally.

This is the mission of a coherent postliberal political economy - to rescue us from barbarism, to save the soul of our civilisation.

Pugin’s rood screen in Saint Augustine’s Church, Ramsgate.

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God bless you all and do not despair. The crisis has created many casualties.

Help the sick and tend the wounded where you can.