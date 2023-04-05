In this series I will attempt to show a comprehensive picture of the transgender phenomenon. This extraordinary movement emerged from the usual interactions of mass media, technology, the attention economy and consumerism.

In a few short years it has secured an influence entirely disproportionate to the fraction of the population who reported themselves as “trans” - before the movement went viral.

How did this happen? To ask the question is to consider the many forces at play in the creation of this new culture.

Beginning with a study of the prevalence and description of an emergent trend, I will move to examine some of the influences and practices which have successfully established this sensationalist parallel culture.

I began this investigation with a sense of incredulity towards the claims of victimhood made by transgender activists. By the end, it was a claim I came to take much more seriously than the activists themselves.