Well, we are - because it is evil. Good riddance.

The times are changing, and one thing we can all agree on is that we are living through the end of something.

Here is a Brief Guide to the End Times, which summarises a lot of my more detailed work which I have published on here.

To be brief about the brief guide, I think what is ending is the idea of things, and here I explain which ideas and what their end means for you and for the world.

CONTENTS

Introduction: Fake New World

The End of The Economic Zone

The End of “America”

The End of “Liberalism”

The End of The New Religion

The End of the 20th Century

Conclusion: Reality: The Special Offer of the End Times

For more of these excellent images see The Restoration Bureau

Introduction: Fake New World

The world we believed in was fake. It had a fake economy, fake elections, fake values and fake mission statements.

The institutions don’t do what their name says. Quite often, they do the opposite. Our money isn’t real and the things we do to get it can be as valueless as what we get in return for our time.

Voting doesn’t change the economy, which apart from monetising addictions amounts to a war economy. What war? All of them, including the one going on at home, to destroy your civilisation.

Our leaders serve the Economic Zone and not the nation, and we are largely ruled by a sort of cartel that makes a lot of money out of making everything worse. This is helped along the way by elevating political beliefs to the status of religious dogma, which is what most of our religious leaders are doing too.

We live in a Fake New World which is the product of a project to standardise the globe.

Happily, I do not think this is working. In fact, I think it is finished, as no one really believes in it any more. Here I explain why I think this and what I think will come next.

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If you would like to read my work and cannot pay, email me with a brief introduction and I may very well let you in gratis.